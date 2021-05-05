Goldman Sachs shares close lower on Tuesday, bank’s US workforce to return to offices next month

According to a Tuesday report by Bloomberg News, citing sources with knowledge of the matter, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) intends to inform its employees to be prepared to return to offices by mid-June.

The Wall Street bank employs almost 40,000 people across the globe.

Other banks such as Wells Fargo & Co had previously said that employees would begin returning to corporate offices after Labor Day.

And J.P. Morgan Chase & Co had said in April that its employees would probably return to office on a rotational basis from July.

Goldman Sachs shares closed lower for the third time in the past ten trading sessions in New York on Tuesday. The stock edged down 0.09% ($0.32) to $349.84, after touching an intraday low at $342.90, or a price level not seen since April 26th ($341.56).

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc have risen 32.66% so far in 2021 compared with a 10.18% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

In 2020, Goldman Sachs Group’s stock went up 14.69%, thus, it underperformed the S&P 500, which registered a 16.26% gain.