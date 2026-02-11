Sterling Pauses as GBP/USD Tests Resistance

Key Moments

GBP/USD is consolidating just under the 1.3700 resistance area after a strong upside move, while maintaining a broadly bullish technical structure.

The pair is trading above the 20-day moving average and around the 15-day moving average, with both averages still sloping higher.

The 14-day RSI is in the mid-50s after pulling back from overbought territory, indicating a healthy consolidation rather than a momentum breakdown.

Constructive Uptrend Pauses Below Resistance

GBP/USD is trading within a supportive technical configuration, consolidating just beneath a notable resistance band following a robust upward extension. Although the latest advance has stalled, the overall price structure continues to align with a bullish bias.

Current trading behavior points to a transition from a phase of accelerating gains to a more measured consolidation. Market attention is centered on whether the existing resistance area will be broken convincingly or continue to contain price action in the near term.

Trend Structure: Higher Lows Support Recovery Narrative

On a medium-term horizon, GBP/USD is preserving a clear pattern of higher lows, signaling persistent demand on pullbacks. The rebound from earlier troughs has unfolded in an orderly fashion, with corrections remaining modest when viewed against the broader upswing.

Recent trading has stabilized above earlier breakout regions, reinforcing the idea that the prevailing trend configuration is being maintained rather than undergoing a meaningful reversal.

Moving Averages: Upward Bias Still Intact

The spot rate continues to trade above the 20-day moving average while fluctuating around the 15-day moving average. Both indicators remain aligned in a way that underpins the positive technical outlook.

Indicator Current Technical Read 20-day moving average Price trading above; slope remains upward 15-day moving average Price oscillating around; slope remains upward Support zone 1.3600–1.3620 region underpinning the structure Key resistance 1.3700 region as consolidation ceiling

Key implications from the moving average setup include:

Both the 20-day and 15-day moving averages are rising, affirming a positive trend bias.

Pullbacks toward these moving averages have attracted buying interest.

There has been no clear break below these levels that would indicate structural weakness.

So long as GBP/USD trades above the 1.3600–1.3620 support band, the technical backdrop remains favorable for the bulls.

Momentum: RSI Signals Controlled Cooling

The 14-day RSI is currently holding in the mid-50s after easing back from overbought territory. This configuration points to a consolidation in momentum that remains consistent with an ongoing uptrend.

The RSI profile indicates that:

Upside momentum has moderated in a way that appears constructive rather than corrective.

The pair is not showing signs of being stretched to the upside.

There is room for momentum to re-accelerate if buying interest strengthens again.

Crucially, there is no evident bearish divergence at this stage, implying that any deterioration in momentum is limited and does not yet challenge the broader bullish narrative.

1.3700 Resistance: Pivotal Breakout Zone

The 1.3700 region is acting as a key technical barrier, serving as both a reference to prior highs and the upper boundary of a recent consolidation band.

This level coincides with earlier peaks and the current consolidation ceiling.

A sustained move above 1.3700 would likely activate renewed bullish momentum.

Repeated failure to overcome this zone could extend the current range-bound pattern.

If GBP/USD can establish and hold a break above 1.3700, the scope for further upside extension improves significantly. Below this mark, trading is likely to remain confined within a defined range.

Market Backdrop: Drivers of Sterling Behavior

The performance of sterling continues to be shaped by:

Broader dynamics in the US dollar.

Changes in global risk sentiment.

Shifts in monetary policy expectations.

Within this context, the existing technical formation indicates that, in the absence of a substantial change in macro conditions, buyers remain inclined to support the pair on declines.

Technical Outlook: Range-Bound With Upward Tilt

GBP/USD currently appears to be consolidating within an overarching uptrend. The technical roadmap can be summarized as follows:

Above 1.3600: The bias stays constructive.

Clear break above 1.3700: Would signal continuation of the bullish phase.

Sustained move below key moving averages: Needed to materially undermine the positive view.

In the absence of a confirmed breakout or breakdown, trading is likely to remain range-bound with a modest upside skew.

Overall, GBP/USD is pausing beneath a critical resistance area after a measured climb, yet the broader technical tone remains favorable. Momentum has normalized, trend-following indicators continue to support the advance, and retracements have been shallow and contained. Provided the pair holds above the 1.3600 support zone, the bias leans toward stabilization with room for renewed gains if resistance is ultimately breached with conviction.