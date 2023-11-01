Bristol Myers names Christopher Boerner as Board Chair

Bristol Myers Squibb said on Tuesday that Christopher Boerner, Ph.D. had been unanimously elected to serve as Chair of the company’s Board of Directors.

The appointment is to take effect on April 1st 2024.

Boerner is to succeed Giovanni Caforio, who will step down as Chair and retire from the firm after 23 years of service.

Boerner was appointed as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and CEO-elect on April 26th. And, as of November 1st, he will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

“I am honored to become CEO and later Board Chair,” Christopher Boerner said in a press release.

“Giovanni has strengthened Bristol Myers Squibb’s legacy of innovation and pioneering new treatments. I am grateful for the tremendous impact he has had on our organization over the past 23 years.”

“I want to thank and congratulate Giovanni for a successful eight-year tenure as CEO of Bristol Myers Squibb,” Theodore Samuels, Lead Independent Director of Bristol Myers Squibb, said.

“Giovanni will continue to excel as our Executive Chairman in ensuring a smooth transition. As Chris takes the reins as CEO, and ultimately Chair of the Board next April, he has the respect and admiration of our entire team. Bristol Myers Squibb is going from strength to strength,” Samuels added.