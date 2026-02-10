Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Options Market Signals Earnings Volatility for McDonald’s

Key Moments

  • Options pricing suggests McDonald’s (MCD) shares may move up to 3% in either direction following its fourth-quarter earnings release on Wednesday.
  • A 3% move from Monday’s close near $326 implies upside toward $336, above Friday’s record, or downside toward roughly $315.
  • Analysts expect adjusted EPS of $3.04, revenue of $6.83 billion, and 3.7% same-restaurant sales growth, with the stock already up about 6% year to date.

Earnings Anticipation and Implied Stock Move

McDonald’s reports fourth-quarter results on Wednesday morning. Ahead of the release, the options market points to a meaningful post-earnings move.

Specifically, current options prices imply a potential 3% swing in either direction by the end of the week. Based on Monday’s close near $326, a move higher would lift the stock toward $336, slightly above Friday’s record high. Conversely, a comparable decline would pull shares down to around $315.

Recent Share Performance and Sector Rotation

Meanwhile, McDonald’s shares have trended higher as investors rotate out of technology stocks and into consumer-focused names. This shift reflects growing caution around the AI-driven trade.

As a result, the fast-food chain’s stock has gained roughly 6% since the start of the year.

Macro Read-Through: Consumer Spending in Focus

Because McDonald’s serves a broad customer base, investors closely watch its earnings for signals on consumer demand. In its October report, the company highlighted weaker traffic among lower- and middle-income customers.

That trend pointed to rising financial pressure in those income groups. However, analysts now see signs of stabilization.

Ahead of the release, UBS analysts expect solid fourth-quarter sales growth in both U.S. and international markets. In addition, they anticipate commentary pointing to strong first-quarter trends.

According to UBS, consumers have responded positively to McDonald’s renewed focus on value and promotional offers, which continue to drive traffic and loyalty.

Street Expectations and Same-Restaurant Sales Outlook

Estimates compiled by Visible Alpha project adjusted earnings per share of $3.04. Revenue is expected to rise 7% year over year to $6.83 billion.

At the same time, analysts forecast same-restaurant sales growth of 3.7% compared with the prior year.

MetricExpectation
Adjusted EPS$3.04
Revenue$6.83 billion (7% year-over-year increase)
Same restaurant sales growth3.7% year over year

Analyst Sentiment and Price Targets

Overall, analyst sentiment remains constructive. Of the 11 analysts tracked by Visible Alpha, eight rate the stock a buy.

Meanwhile, two maintain neutral ratings, and one recommends selling.

That said, the group’s average price target of $343 implies roughly 5% upside from Monday’s close. This modest gap reflects the stock’s strong recent performance.

