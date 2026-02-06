UBS Sees Upside for GBP/CHF as Support for Swiss Franc Eases

Key Moments

UBS expects recent safe-haven strength in the Swiss franc to reverse in the coming months, benefiting GBP/CHF.

The bank notes that a prior budget-related risk premium on the British pound has been removed from market pricing.

A yield differential of more than 3.5% in favor of the British pound underpins UBS’s constructive view on the currency pair.

UBS Outlook on GBP/CHF

Investing.com – UBS anticipates that the British pound will gain ground against the Swiss franc as the forces that have recently supported the franc begin to fade. The firm expects the GBP/CHF spot rate to move higher over the coming months, driven by a shift away from the Swiss franc as a preferred safe-haven asset.

In its latest currency outlook, UBS indicated that the market has removed the budget-related risk premium that had previously weighed on sterling. According to the analysis, this adjustment in pricing has helped stabilize the pound’s position.

Role of UK Data and Safe-Haven Flows

UBS pointed out that positive economic indicators from the UK have added further backing to the British currency. These developments have complemented the repricing of earlier budget concerns and contributed to a more constructive view on sterling.

At the same time, UBS expects safe-haven flows into the Swiss franc, which have recently boosted the currency, to subside. As these flows decrease, the bank forecasts a gradual upward path for the GBP/CHF exchange rate.

Yield Differential as a Key Driver

A central element in UBS’s argument is the yield gap between the two currencies. The firm underscored that the yield differential currently stands at more than 3.5% in favor of the British pound, enhancing its appeal to investors focused on returns.

Currency Pair Component Yield Position British pound (GBP) Higher yield, exceeding Swiss franc by more than 3.5% Swiss franc (CHF) Lower yield relative to GBP

UBS stated that this yield advantage provides a fundamental rationale for an appreciation of GBP/CHF as investors reassess the relative attractiveness of the two currencies.