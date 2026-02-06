AI Demand Drives Semiconductor Market Toward $1 Trillion

Key Moments

Industry Forecasts Trillion-Dollar Chip Market

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) expects global semiconductor revenue to climb to $1 trillion this year. The organization, which represents most U.S. chipmakers, emphasized that robust AI spending is driving the sector’s growth.

In 2025, worldwide chip sales reached $791.7 billion, a 25.6% increase from the prior year. The SIA added that technology companies are accelerating investment in AI infrastructure, which should sustain this growth trend.

Advanced Computing and Memory Lead Segment Growth

Advanced computing chips, produced by companies such as Nvidia, AMD, and Intel, became the fastest-growing and largest category in the semiconductor market. Sales jumped 39.9% in 2025, reaching $301.9 billion.

Memory chips formed the second-largest segment. Rising demand for AI applications pushed memory prices higher. As a result, memory chip sales increased 34.8%, totaling $223.1 billion.

Category 2025 Sales (USD billions) Year-over-year growth Total global semiconductor sales $791.7 25.6% Advanced computing chips $301.9 39.9% Memory chips $223.1 34.8%

AI Demand Lifts Outlook Across the Supply Chain

The AI investment cycle is boosting almost every part of the chip ecosystem, not just the largest manufacturers. John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, reported strong optimism after meeting with company leaders during a recent Silicon Valley visit.

He told Reuters, “No one knows what will happen with the AI build-out a year from now, but my orders are completely full. At least for the next year, we’re on a strong glide path.”