S&P Global announces $0.91 quarterly dividend

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) said on Tuesday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.91 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on September 11th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 27th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of S&P Global Inc (SPGI) closed 0.86% ($3.81) higher at $448.78 in New York on Tuesday, as they extended the gains from the previous four market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $140.423 billion.

The shares of S&P Global Inc (SPGI) went up 31.52% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 1.87% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 11 out of 12 surveyed investment analysts had rated S&P Global Inc’s stock as “Buy”, while 1 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $487.70, which translates into an 8.67% upside compared to the closing price on Tuesday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $520.00.