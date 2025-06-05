Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Lynas Rare Earths Soars 12.52% to A$9.26 as Supply Jitters Rattle Global Automakers

Lynas Rare Earths Soars 12.52% to A$9.26 as Supply Jitters Rattle Global Automakers

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated: June 5, 2025

Key Moments:

  • Lynas Rare Earths surged 12.52% to A$9.26 on Thursday, its highest price in several years.
  • German automakers issued fresh warnings about the impact of China’s export restrictions on rare-earth materials.
  • CLEPA has reported that depleted supplies have forced several production lines to halt operations.

Investor Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Soars

Lynas Rare Earths’ stock rallied 12.52% to A$9.26 on June 5th, marking the company’s highest price since 2023. The surge was attributed to fears of supply chain disruption due to Chinese rare-earth export restrictions, seeing Lynas is the second-largest producer of rare-earth minerals globally.

Lynas Rare Earths jumps 12.52%, TradingView

Analysts have noted that escalating geopolitical tensions and heightened demand for critical minerals are creating a favorable backdrop for the Australia-listed company. According to Vantage Markets’ Hebe Chen, “Lynas’ rally… is a powerful reflection of the dual drivers at play today: escalating geopolitical tensions and surging demand for green technology.” He added that markets were adjusting for supply risks due to China’s stricter rare-earth export controls, which in turn positioned Lynas as a strategic hedge.

China’s Export Policies Spark Global Alarm

Back in April, China enforced new restrictions on the export of strategic rare-earth materials in what was widely seen as a response to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. The policy rattled markets globally, particularly those surrounding electric vehicles, defense systems, and other industries dependent on the 17 rare-earth elements.

Automakers in Germany have recently sounded the alarm, intensifying global concern. Several production lines have already gone offline due to depleted supplies, according to CLEPA, the European Automotive Supplier Association. Mercedes-Benz, meanwhile, revealed it is in active conversations with key vendors to develop stockpiles as a buffer against further supply disruptions.

China remains dominant in the global value chain despite rare-earth elements’ abundance. This is mainly due to China’s technological expertise and infrastructure for processing these notoriously difficult-to-refine materials. This is also why most of the materials that the US extracts from its lone rare-earth mine in California are sent to be processed in China.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • AUD/USD gains after Australian leading index data and RBA minutes, Fed speculation pressures the greenbackAUD/USD gains after Australian leading index data and RBA minutes, Fed speculation pressures the greenback Australian dollar rose to daily highs against its US counterpart on Tuesday, as the Conference Board said its leading index for Australia climbed in September, while the greenback remained under pressure amid expectations that Feds loose […]
  • Gold trading outlook: futures slide on stronger equitiesGold trading outlook: futures slide on stronger equities Gold extended overnight losses on Thursday as a rebound in oil and equity prices, combined with stronger US economic data curbed the precious metals appeal as a hedge.Comex gold for delivery in February dropped 0.17% to $1 208.7 per troy […]
  • Castlebar Capital announces new CEO appointmentCastlebar Capital announces new CEO appointment Castlebar Capital Corp, a capital pool company under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange, said that it had appointed Gary Economo as a director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.In connection with the new […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/NZD daily forecastForex Market: EUR/NZD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session EUR/NZD traded within the range of 1.5745-1.5873 and closed at 1.5763, losing 0.63% for the day.At 7:07 GMT today EUR/NZD was losing 0.22% for the day to trade at 1.5764. The pair touched a daily low at […]
  • Commodities trading outlook: crude oil and natural gas futuresCommodities trading outlook: crude oil and natural gas futures WTI and Brent futures were higher during afternoon trade in Europe today, as the EIA posted the weekly US oil report. Meanwhile, natural gas futures were higher, after another sizable daily loss on Tuesday.West Texas Intermediate futures […]
  • Litecoin Reclaims $100 as Whale Inflows Fuel RecoveryLitecoin Reclaims $100 as Whale Inflows Fuel Recovery Key momentsLitecoin's price plummeted below $98 on Friday, driven by its exclusion from the U.S. Crypto Strategic Reserve, sparking bearish sentiment. Litecoin's value has rebounded from its previous lows, now fluctuating between $104 […]