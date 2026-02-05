Spotify Expands Beyond Audio With Physical Books

Key Moments

Spotify shares climbed more than 3% after it unveiled a partnership with Bookshop.org to sell physical books.

Premium users in the U.S. and U.K. will be able to buy hardcover and paperback titles directly in the Spotify app beginning this spring.

Bookshop.org will manage pricing, inventory, and fulfillment, while Spotify will earn an undisclosed affiliate fee on in-app book purchases.

Strategic Move Into Physical Books

Investing.com reported that Spotify stock advanced over 3% after the audio streaming platform revealed plans to enter the physical book market through a new collaboration with Bookshop.org. The initiative extends Spotify’s reach beyond its current audiobook catalog.

Starting this spring, premium subscribers located in the U.S. and U.K. will gain the option to order hardcover and paperback books directly through Spotify’s application. This follows the rollout of Spotify’s audiobook service in 2022 and reflects a continued effort to diversify the types of content available on the platform.

Partnership Structure With Bookshop.org

Under the arrangement, Bookshop.org will be responsible for setting retail prices, overseeing inventory, and handling all order fulfillment associated with book purchases made via Spotify. In return, Spotify will collect an affiliate fee on sales completed within its app, though the size of that fee has not been disclosed.

Bookshop.org is recognized for distributing a share of its profits to independent bookstores, aligning the partnership with a model that supports smaller book retailers.

Aspect Spotify Bookshop.org Role Provides app interface for book discovery and purchase Manages retail operations and fulfillment Revenue Receives an undisclosed affiliate fee on in-app sales Retains sales revenue and handles pricing Operational Responsibilities Integrates physical book purchasing into the Spotify platform Oversees pricing, inventory management, and shipping

Competitive Positioning Against Amazon

The move places Spotify in direct competition with Amazon.com in the online book arena. Amazon maintains a dominant position in internet-based book retail and is also the owner of Audible, a leading audiobook provider. By adding physical book sales to its existing audio offerings, Spotify is stepping further into a space long led by Amazon.

“We want to expand the audience for books,” said Owen Smith, Spotify’s global head of audiobooks, regarding the company’s move into physical book sales.

Broader Platform Strategy and User Engagement

This new initiative is part of Spotify’s broader strategy to evolve beyond its origins as a music streaming service. By building out a more comprehensive content ecosystem that now includes music, podcasts, audiobooks, and physical books, the company is seeking additional revenue streams and new ways to deepen user engagement within its platform.