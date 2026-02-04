Sterling Holds Near Highs Ahead of US Data and BoE

Key Moments

The US Dollar is rebounding from its late-January selloff, supported by firmer US economic data.

GBP gained after UK Flash PMIs beat forecasts, while markets expect the BoE to hold rates with a 6–3 vote split.

GBPUSD briefly topped 1.3790 before pulling back, with focus now on support near the 1.3500 trendline.

Fundamental Overview

US Dollar Outlook

The US Dollar has recovered after a sharp decline in late January. Stronger US data has helped stabilize sentiment, with the latest ISM Manufacturing PMI pointing to firmer economic momentum.

As a result, expectations for aggressive Federal Reserve easing have eased slightly. If upcoming data continues to surprise on the upside, the Dollar could extend its recovery.

Later today, traders will focus on the US ADP employment report and the ISM Services PMI. Strong results could push rate expectations in a more hawkish direction and lift the Dollar further. However, weaker data may trigger short-term pressure without changing the broader outlook.

Meanwhile, attention remains on the delayed Nonfarm Payrolls report, postponed by the partial government shutdown. It may be released next week alongside the US CPI report. Until then, traders are likely to stay cautious despite the Dollar’s improving bias.

British Pound Fundamentals

The British Pound strengthened after UK Flash PMIs exceeded expectations. This data prompted a modest hawkish repricing and supported GBP demand.

In contrast, recent UK employment and inflation figures met forecasts and failed to shift the policy outlook. Therefore, the broader narrative remains intact.

The Bank of England is widely expected to keep rates unchanged at its upcoming meeting. Markets anticipate a 6–3 vote split. Policymakers are also likely to retain their data-dependent guidance.

Still, investors will closely watch the updated monetary policy report. Any downgrade to inflation forecasts or estimates of the neutral rate could be read as a dovish signal.

GBPUSD Technical Picture

Daily Timeframe

On the daily chart, GBPUSD briefly broke above the cycle high near 1.3790. However, the move quickly failed, drawing sellers into the market.

As a result, bearish pressure has shifted focus toward the rising trendline near 1.3500. If price reaches that zone, buyers may step in to defend the broader uptrend.

4-Hour Timeframe

On the 4-hour chart, a minor descending counter-trendline continues to guide the pullback. Buyers are leaning against this structure to manage risk and regain upside momentum.

Meanwhile, sellers are watching for a clean break below this line. Such a move could open the door for a deeper decline toward daily support.

1-Hour Timeframe

The 1-hour chart reflects a similar setup. Short-term buyers are looking for rebounds near trendline support, while sellers want a confirmed breakdown.

The red lines on this timeframe mark the average daily range. These levels define the expected intraday volatility for the session.

Key GBPUSD Technical Levels

Timeframe Level / Feature Bias / Focus Daily Cycle high near 1.3790 Failed breakout; key resistance zone Daily Major trendline near 1.3500 Primary support and potential buy area 4-hour Minor counter-trendline Defines pullback structure 1-hour Average daily range Frames intraday volatility

Upcoming Macro Catalysts

Several events could drive volatility in GBPUSD over the coming sessions:

Today: US ADP Employment Change, ISM Services PMI

US ADP Employment Change, ISM Services PMI Tomorrow: Bank of England rate decision, US Jobless Claims

Bank of England rate decision, US Jobless Claims Friday: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment

In addition, the delayed US Nonfarm Payrolls report and next week’s US CPI release will play a central role in shaping rate expectations and directional bias for both GBP and USD.