Deutsche Bank Sticks to $6,000 Gold Forecast

Key Moments

Deutsche Bank Research Analyst Michael Hsueh maintains a $6,000 per ounce target for Gold despite recent price corrections.

The bank views the recent adjustment in precious metal prices as excessive relative to underlying catalysts and not reflective of weaker investor intentions.

Stronger investment flows from China, including a rise in SGE premiums, are cited as an important source of support for Gold demand.

Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Bullish Stance on Gold

Deutsche Bank Research Analyst Michael Hsueh has reiterated a strongly positive view on Gold, keeping a price target of $6,000 per ounce unchanged. The report underscores that the recent pullback in precious metal prices is not seen as signaling a deterioration in investor sentiment toward the asset class.

The analysis stresses that the decline in Gold prices is not being interpreted as a structural shift in the market, but rather as a move that has gone beyond what underlying drivers would justify.

Price Correction Seen as Overdone

The report argues that the recent weakness in precious metals does not correspond to a meaningful change in the fundamental backdrop or in the motivations of key investor groups. Official, institutional, and individual investors are all viewed as maintaining their broader strategic interest in Gold.

“We argue that the adjustment in precious metal prices overshot the significance of its ostensible catalysts. Moreover, investor intentions in precious (official, institutional, individual) have not likely changed for the worse as of yet.”

Positive Thematic Drivers and Historical Context

Deutsche Bank’s research highlights that the underlying themes supporting Gold allocations remain in place. The report states that investors’ reasons for holding Gold and other precious metals are expected to be intact and that the current setup does not indicate conditions for a lasting downturn in prices.

“Gold’s thematic drivers remain positive and we believe investors’ rationale for gold (and precious) allocations will not have changed. The conditions do not appear primed for a sustained reversal in gold prices, and we draw some contrasts between today’s circumstance and the context for gold’s weakness in the 1980s and 2013.”

China Identified as a Key Source of Demand

A central element of the bullish thesis is the role of China in global precious metal investment flows. Deutsche Bank points to indications that Chinese investors have been particularly active in the market.

“We see signs that China has been a prominent driver of precious metal investment flows. Thus, the rise in SGE premiums late last week is an important sign of amplified buying interest in gold.”

Summary of Deutsche Bank’s Gold View