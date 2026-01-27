Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Netflix’s Warner Bros Deal Faces UK Antitrust Review

Netflix’s Warner Bros Deal Faces UK Antitrust Review

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • More than a dozen UK politicians and former officials have called for a full review of Netflix’s Warner Bros Discovery deal.
  • They warn the move could strengthen Netflix’s dominance in TV streaming.
  • Meanwhile, Netflix has agreed to an $82.7 billion cash deal as Paramount launches a rival bid.

UK Lawmakers Push for Competition Review

Investing.com — More than a dozen UK politicians and former policymakers have urged the competition authority to review Netflix’s plan to buy Warner Bros Discovery. According to the Financial Times, the proposed deal is valued at about $83 billion.

In a letter to regulator chief Sarah Cardell, the group raised concerns about market power. Specifically, they said the deal could cement Netflix’s leading position in streaming.

Concerns Over Market Power and Industry Impact

The Financial Times reported that lawmakers fear a loss of competition. In particular, they warned of harm to consumers and the UK’s creative sector. As a result, the cinema industry could also face added pressure.

Deal Structure and Competing Bid

Netflix has agreed to pay $82.7 billion in cash for Warner Bros Discovery’s film and TV studios. However, Netflix is not the only bidder. At the same time, U.S. rival Paramount has made a hostile offer.

AspectDetails
Deal value cited$83 billion
Agreed cash offer$82.7 billion
Assets involvedFilm and TV studios
Rival bidderParamount

Antitrust Debate Around Streaming Leadership

Critics have long raised antitrust concerns about Netflix’s size. Notably, it remains the world’s largest streaming platform by subscribers. Therefore, the deal has intensified calls for closer regulatory scrutiny.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News