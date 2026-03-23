iPhone Upgrade Intent Shows Apple’s Edge in 2026

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Morgan Stanley’s latest AlphaWise global survey indicates record iPhone upgrade plans in 2026 in the U.S. and China, pointing to the fastest replacement cycles in a decade.

Apple is projected to be the only major global smartphone maker to gain market share in 2026, supported by advanced features, device quality, and broad upgrade eligibility.

Morgan Stanley cut its 2026 global smartphone shipment forecast to 1.1 billion units from 1.3 billion, with Android volumes seen dropping 15% year over year versus a 2% decline for Apple.

Survey Signals Strong iPhone Demand Despite Market Headwinds

Investing.com — A fresh global smartphone study by Morgan Stanley suggests that iPhone upgrade appetite remains robust even as the wider handset market faces a more challenging backdrop.

In a note published Monday, analyst Erik Woodring said the AlphaWise survey points to record iPhone upgrade intent in 2026. He described the findings as looking positive “at first blush,” while cautioning that they conceal a more difficult year ahead for the broader smartphone industry.

U.S. and China Upgrade Rates Hit New Highs

According to the AlphaWise data, expected upgrade rates over the next 12 months in both the U.S. and China are projected to reach “all-time highs.” Morgan Stanley interprets this as an acceleration in replacement cycles, bringing them down to a “10-year low” in duration.

Woodring wrote that Apple is “the only major global smartphone vendor expected to gain share in 2026,” supported by “new and advanced features,” improved device quality, and extensive eligibility for upgrades.

Apple Switching Rates Strengthen

The survey also highlights an increase in switching to iPhone. Woodring noted that iPhone switching rates are on track to hit a 5-year high, which he views as further evidence of Apple’s relative competitive strength.

Android Vendors Confront Cost Pressures and Weaker Loyalty

In contrast, Morgan Stanley sees a more difficult environment for Android handset makers. The bank flagged what it termed “unprecedented memory cost inflation,” which it expects will force Android device prices higher.

These cost pressures are anticipated to “significantly dampen smartphone market demand,” particularly on the Android side, where Morgan Stanley cites lower brand loyalty and higher price sensitivity. As a result, the bank believes Android is “more vulnerable vs Apple.”

Revised 2026 Shipment Outlook

Reflecting these trends, Morgan Stanley reduced its global smartphone shipment forecast for 2026.

Metric Previous Forecast New Forecast Change Global smartphone shipments (2026) 1.3 billion units 1.1 billion units -13% year-on-year

The bank now projects Android shipments to decline 15% year over year in 2026, while Apple’s shipments are expected to fall by just 2% over the same period.