FedEx Overhauls French Network With Major Facility Move

Restructuring Plan for French Operations

FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) announced Friday a proposed transformation program designed to update and streamline its domestic network in France.

Under this proposal, the company intends to reorganize its facility footprint in the country while committing up to €78 million for new infrastructure and technology investments.

Impact on Workforce and Station Network

As part of the restructuring, FedEx indicated that it may reduce up to 500 operational jobs in France. The company also plans to adjust its physical presence by scaling back its station footprint from 103 to 86 stations nationwide.

Alongside the anticipated job cuts, FedEx stated that the planned transformation could lead to the creation of more than 770 new full-time and part-time operations positions within France.

Planned Changes at a Glance

MeasureDetails
InvestmentUp to €78 million in infrastructure and technology
Station footprintReduction from 103 stations to 86 stations in France
Potential job reductionsUp to 500 operational positions
Potential new rolesMore than 770 new full-time and part-time operations positions
