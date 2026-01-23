FedEx Overhauls French Network With Major Facility Move

Key Moments

FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) announced a proposed transformation program aimed at modernizing and simplifying its domestic operations in France.

The plan includes up to €78 million in investments in new infrastructure and technology and a reduction of the French station network from 103 to 86 locations.

The restructuring may cut up to 500 operational roles in France, while potentially creating more than 770 new full-time and part-time positions.

Restructuring Plan for French Operations

FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) announced Friday a proposed transformation program designed to update and streamline its domestic network in France.

Under this proposal, the company intends to reorganize its facility footprint in the country while committing up to €78 million for new infrastructure and technology investments.

Impact on Workforce and Station Network

As part of the restructuring, FedEx indicated that it may reduce up to 500 operational jobs in France. The company also plans to adjust its physical presence by scaling back its station footprint from 103 to 86 stations nationwide.

Alongside the anticipated job cuts, FedEx stated that the planned transformation could lead to the creation of more than 770 new full-time and part-time operations positions within France.

Planned Changes at a Glance