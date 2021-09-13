Walt Disney Co (DIS) said last week that it would release “Eternals,” “West Side Story” and the remainder of its 2021 movies exclusively in theaters prior to sending them to its streaming platform.

The Walt Disney Animation Studios musical Encanto will be released in theatres on November 24th, before being released on Disney+ on December 24th.

The company’s other scheduled films will have a minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical release, including “The Last Duel” on October 15th, “Ron’s Gone Wrong” on October 22nd, “Eternals” on November 5th, “West Side Story” on December 10th and “The King’s Man” on December 22nd.

“Following the tremendous box office success of our summer films which included five of the top eight domestic releases of the year, we are excited to update our theatrical plans for the remainder of 2021. As confidence in moviegoing continues to improve, we look forward to entertaining audiences in theatres, while maintaining the flexibility to give our Disney+ subscribers the gift of Encanto this holiday season,” Kareem Daniel, Chairman of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement.

Walt Disney shares closed higher for the sixth time in the past ten trading sessions in New York on Monday. The stock went up 0.47% ($0.86) to $184.98, after touching an intraday low at $183.59. The latter has been a price level not seen since September 7th ($180.05).

Shares of Walt Disney Company have risen 2.10% so far in 2021 compared with an 18.97% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

In 2020, Walt Disney’s stock went up 25.27%, thus, it outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a 16.26% gain.