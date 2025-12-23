Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Aussie Dollar Climbs as RBA Signals Potential Policy Tightening Ahead

Aussie Dollar Climbs as RBA Signals Potential Policy Tightening Ahead

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • AUD/USD climbed toward 0.6680 as the Australian Dollar outperformed major peers.
  • RBA minutes showed policymakers discussed possible rate hikes in 2026 amid rising inflation risks.
  • Traders awaited the flash US Q3 GDP release at 13:30 GMT, with consensus at 3.2% after 3.8% previously.

AUD/USD Extends Rally on RBA Minutes

The AUD/USD pair continued its gains from Monday, moving toward 0.6680 during the European session on Tuesday. The Australian Dollar outperformed other major currencies, boosted by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes from its December 9 policy meeting. At that meeting, the RBA kept the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 3.6%.

The minutes suggested policymakers no longer consider the current stance restrictive and noted upside risks to inflation. This combination strengthened demand for the Aussie against the US Dollar.

Australian Dollar Performance vs Major Currencies

The report highlighted that the Australian Dollar was the strongest performer against the US Dollar. A heat map showed percentage changes of major currencies relative to one another, with AUD among the base currencies.

Currency PairPerformance Comment
AUD/USDAUD was the strongest against the US Dollar.

The heat map selects the base currency from the left column and the quote currency from the top row. For example, choosing AUD as the base and USD as the quote shows the percentage change for AUD/USD.

RBA Signals Possible Rate Increases

The minutes revealed that RBA policymakers discussed raising interest rates in 2026 due to higher inflation risks. The document stated: “Discussed whether a rate increase might be needed at some point in 2026, as recent data indicated risks to inflation have increased to the upside.”

These comments signaled a potential tighter monetary policy, bolstering hawkish expectations. According to Reuters, interest rate swaps reflected a 27% chance of a rate hike at the RBA’s February meeting, with a full move priced in by June. Additionally, there was a 56% probability of another increase by the end of 2026.

US Dollar Weakness Supports AUD/USD

Alongside RBA support, US Dollar softness helped AUD/USD. The US Dollar Index (DXY), tracking the Greenback against six major peers, was down 0.16%, trading near 98.00. This level is close to last week’s 11-week low of 97.87.

Expectations for a more dovish Federal Reserve in 2026 weighed on the USD. The CME FedWatch tool showed a 73.8% chance of a rate cut of at least 50 basis points next year.

Market Eyes Upcoming US GDP Data

Investors focused on the preliminary US GDP reading, scheduled for 13:30 GMT on Tuesday.

US GDP Annualized: Definition and Expectations

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis publishes real GDP Annualized quarterly. This metric measures the annualized value of final goods and services produced in the US. Strong GDP readings generally support the USD, while weaker data tend to pressure it.

IndicatorDetails
Next ReleaseTue Dec 23, 2025 13:30 (Prelim)
FrequencyQuarterly
Consensus3.2%
Previous3.8%
SourceUS Bureau of Economic Analysis

Revisions and Market Impact

The BEA releases GDP growth in three stages: an initial estimate followed by two revisions. The third release is treated as final. Traders usually react most to the first estimate. An upside surprise tends to support the USD, while a weaker reading pressures it.

Later revisions are less market-moving, as they rarely change the broader growth picture.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Euro up versus the US dollar, but gains seemed limitedEuro up versus the US dollar, but gains seemed limited EUR/USD edged higher on Tuesday during European afternoon session, but gains seemed limited, because investors awaited European Central Bank monthly meeting this Thursday and nonfarm payroll data from United States on Friday.The cross […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/CHF daily outlookForex Market: EUR/CHF daily outlook During yesterday’s trading session EUR/CHF traded within the range of 1.2174-1.2189 and closed at 1.2185.At 6:45 GMT today EUR/CHF was gaining 0.01% for the day to trade at 1.2188. The pair broke the first key resistance and touched a […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecast Friday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.3159-1.3291. The pair closed at 1.3284, rising 0.84% on a daily basis, which has been the most considerable rate of increase since September 1st, when it appreciated 0.94%.At 9:55 GMT today […]
  • Adidas share price up, to sell Rockport brand to rival New BalanceAdidas share price up, to sell Rockport brand to rival New Balance Adidas AG announced on Friday the sale of its Rockport shoe business to a joint-venture of rival New Balance Athletic Shoe as the company shifts focus towards its core brands.New Balance and private-equity firm Berkshire Partners have […]
  • Gold trading outlook: futures hover near 5-1/2-year lows on US rate prospectsGold trading outlook: futures hover near 5-1/2-year lows on US rate prospects Gold was little changed on Monday, trading not far off from the lowest in more than five years, as robust US employment data released on Friday reinforced speculations for an interest rate hike in as early as September, supporting the […]
  • Copper trading outlook: futures gain on China stimulus hopes, US data eyedCopper trading outlook: futures gain on China stimulus hopes, US data eyed Copper rose on Monday, resisting a drop in oil prices to new multi-year lows, as downbeat figures from China last week raised hopes of additional stimulus measures and as data later today might show a rebound in US industrial […]