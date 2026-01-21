UBS Calls USD/TWD Strength a Correction, Not Trend Shift

Key Moments

USD/TWD rose from about 29 to 31.6 since June 2025. UBS views the move as a correction after a strong TWD rally.

Meanwhile, hedging costs have dropped sharply. The 12-month USD/TWD NDF now costs just 0.6% per year.

As a result, UBS expects USD/TWD to fall to 30.3 by the end of 2026.

Regulatory Adjustments and FX Market Dynamics

Investing.com — UBS says recent regulatory changes in Taiwan’s life insurance sector reduce the risk of sharp USD/TWD swings. In particular, the bank sees lower odds of a repeat of the April–May 2025 move.

Instead of signaling a new uptrend, UBS views current conditions as limiting another rapid Taiwan dollar surge. Therefore, the bank believes downside risks in USD/TWD have eased.

Since June 2025, USD/TWD has climbed from roughly 29 to 31.6. According to UBS, this move reflects a normalization after prolonged TWD strength.

However, analysts caution against extrapolating the rally. They see it as a correction within a broader TWD-supportive environment.

Hedging Costs and Life Insurer Positioning

Hedging costs in the FX market have fallen sharply. Notably, the biggest decline has occurred in the non-deliverable forward market.

UBS highlights that the 12-month USD/TWD NDF now costs just 0.6% per year. By comparison, onshore 12-month hedging costs remain near 2.1%.

As a result, pricing in the NDF market looks more attractive for Taiwan’s life insurers. UBS expects lower costs to encourage greater use of FX hedging tools.

Over time, these additional hedging flows could influence USD/TWD movements. In turn, insurers may manage overseas exposure more actively.

Hedging Instrument Tenor Annual Hedging Cost USD/TWD NDF 12-month 0.6% Onshore USD/TWD 12-month Approximately 2.1%

FX Volatility Reserves and Capital Requirements

UBS also notes that life insurers still need to build larger FX volatility buffers. This remains true even if firms shift toward risk-based capital strategies.

Currently, the sector holds net foreign assets of about TWD 15 trillion, or $474.7 billion. However, FX volatility reserves total only TWD 384 billion.

UBS estimates reserves should reach roughly TWD 1.5 trillion. That implies a shortfall of around TWD 1.12 trillion, which insurers must build gradually.

Metric Amount (TWD) Approx. USD Equivalent Total net foreign assets 15 trillion $474.7 billion Current FX volatility reserves 384 billion $12.2 billion Target FX volatility reserves 1.5 trillion $47.5 billion Reserve shortfall Approximately 1.12 trillion $35.3 billion

Because of this gap, insurers will likely continue adding FX buffers over time. Consequently, hedging activity may remain elevated.

Outlook for USD/TWD

UBS expects USD/TWD to trend lower over the medium term. Specifically, the bank forecasts a move to 30.3 by the end of 2026.

Overall, UBS sees the recent USD/TWD strength as temporary. While regulatory changes reduce extreme moves, they do not support a sustained USD/TWD uptrend.