Lennox announces $1.15 quarterly dividend

Lennox International Inc (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions, said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on October 15th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Lennox International Inc (LII) closed 0.64% ($3.93) lower at $612.54 in New York on Friday, as they reversed a gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $21.827 billion.

The shares of Lennox International Inc (LII) went up 87.07% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 36.87% so far this year.