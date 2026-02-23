Containerboard Price Surge Hits Top Paper & Packaging Stock

Key Moments

International Paper (NYSE:IP) dropped 7.1%, Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) declined 6.8%, and Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) slipped nearly 5% following a surprise containerboard price cut.

RISI data showed February containerboard prices unexpectedly fell $20 per ton, while boxboard and kraft paper prices were flat month-over-month.

Stifel highlighted International Paper and Smurfit Westrock as having the greatest exposure to the containerboard price decline and said it had not expected this move.

Market Reaction to Pricing Data

Investing.com — Shares of major paper and packaging producers sold off on Monday after a surprisingly weak containerboard pricing update. International Paper (NYSE:IP) slid 7.1%, Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) lost 6.8%, and U.S.-listed shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) retreated nearly 5% in the wake of the pricing news.

According to comments from Stifel, the declines followed the latest packaging paper and board price data for February released on Friday by index provider RISI. The new figures showed an unanticipated drop in containerboard prices, which pressured sentiment across the sector.

Details of the February Price Moves

Stifel said RISI reported that containerboard prices fell by $20 per ton in February, a move described as unexpected and driven by increasing discounts in the market.

By contrast, boxboard grades were unchanged from the prior month across all categories for the second month in a row. This stability came after SBS Folding paperboard had already recorded a cumulative decline of $100 per ton across November and December. Stifel noted that the February price index behavior for boxboard grades was in line with its expectations.

Stifel pointed out that Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK), Smurfit Westrock, and Sappi are the companies with the greatest exposure to U.S. paperboard pricing. Kraft paper prices also held steady on a month-over-month basis, which the firm said was consistent with its forecasts.

Product / Segment February Price Change Recent Trend / Notes Key Exposed Companies (per Stifel) Containerboard -$20 per ton Unexpected decline attributed to growing discounts International Paper, Smurfit Westrock Boxboard grades Unchanged month-over-month Second consecutive month of flat pricing Graphic Packaging, Smurfit Westrock, Sappi SBS Folding paperboard No new February move cited Lost a combined $100 per ton across November and December Not specifically detailed beyond paperboard exposure Kraft paper Unchanged month-over-month In line with Stifel’s expectations Not specified

Company Exposure and Analyst View

Stifel emphasized that International Paper and Smurfit Westrock are the names with the most direct exposure to the recent containerboard price decline. The firm said this pricing pressure is likely to act as a headwind for their shares in the near term and acknowledged that it had not foreseen this particular price move.

The firm indicated that the combination of weaker containerboard pricing and company-specific exposure could continue to influence trading in the segment as investors factor in the updated RISI data.