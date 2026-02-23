Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Geopolitical Tensions Add Support to Crude Oil Benchmarks

Geopolitical Tensions Add Support to Crude Oil Benchmarks

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Brent May futures trade at $71.44, up 0.20 percent from the prior close of $71.30
  • WTI April futures stand at $66.64, gaining 0.24 percent from the previous settlement of $66.48
  • Despite recent strength, both Brent and WTI remain below price levels from one year and three years ago

Geopolitical Risk Lifts Crude Prices

Concerns over a potential military confrontation between the U.S. and Iran supported crude oil prices on Monday. Market participants remained focused on the risk that any military action could disrupt Iran’s crude oil exports and interfere with maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Against this backdrop, both Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmarks advanced by roughly a quarter of a percent.

Brent Futures: Recent Performance and Trading Range

Brent Oil Futures for May settlement are quoted at $71.44, a 0.20 percent increase from the previous close of $71.30. During the session, prices fluctuated between an intraday low of $70.33 and a high of $71.55. Over the last 52 weeks, Brent has traded between $58.4 and $79.4.

Recent performance has been robust. With Monday’s move, Brent has climbed more than 5 percent over the past week and 9.7 percent over the past month. Year-to-date gains exceed 17 percent. However, on a longer horizon, Brent remains more than 3.5 percent below levels recorded a year ago and more than 14 percent under prices seen three years ago.

Brent Oil Futures (May)Value / Change
Current price$71.44
Previous close$71.30
Daily change0.20 percent
Intraday low – high$70.33 – $71.55
52-week range$58.4 – $79.4
1-week performanceMore than 5 percent gain
1-month performance9.7 percent gain
Year-to-date performanceMore than 17 percent gain
vs 1 year agoDown more than 3.5 percent
vs 3 years agoDown more than 14 percent

WTI Futures: Price Action and Trend

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil Futures for April settlement moved higher by 0.24 percent, rising from a previous close of $66.48 to $66.64. During the session, WTI traded between a low of $65.46 and a high of $66.73. Over the last 52 weeks, the contract has traded within a band of $54.98 to $78.40.

On a shorter-term basis, WTI has also shown notable strength. Weekly gains stand at 4.7 percent, while advances over the past month have surpassed 9 percent. Year-to-date, the contract has appreciated close to 16 percent. Despite these recent increases, WTI remains more than 5.3 percent below prices from a year ago and almost 13 percent below levels observed three years earlier.

WTI Crude Oil Futures (April)Value / Change
Current price$66.64
Previous close$66.48
Daily change0.24 percent
Intraday low – high$65.46 – $66.73
52-week range$54.98 – $78.40
1-week performance4.7 percent gain
1-month performanceMore than 9 percent gain
Year-to-date performanceClose to 16 percent gain
vs 1 year agoDown more than 5.3 percent
vs 3 years agoAlmost 13 percent lower
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News