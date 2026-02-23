Geopolitical Tensions Add Support to Crude Oil Benchmarks

Key Moments

Brent May futures trade at $71.44, up 0.20 percent from the prior close of $71.30

WTI April futures stand at $66.64, gaining 0.24 percent from the previous settlement of $66.48

Despite recent strength, both Brent and WTI remain below price levels from one year and three years ago

Geopolitical Risk Lifts Crude Prices

Concerns over a potential military confrontation between the U.S. and Iran supported crude oil prices on Monday. Market participants remained focused on the risk that any military action could disrupt Iran’s crude oil exports and interfere with maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Against this backdrop, both Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmarks advanced by roughly a quarter of a percent.

Crude oil futures continue to rally, with WTI up 0.51% overnight on approximately 80K contracts traded. Price remains firmly above the September swing high at $66.42, confirming the recent breakout. The next major daily resistance sits at the July swing high near $70.51. The… pic.twitter.com/Y3HYiwfOn1 — Jim Cagnina (@NinjaTrader_Jim) February 23, 2026

Brent Futures: Recent Performance and Trading Range

Brent Oil Futures for May settlement are quoted at $71.44, a 0.20 percent increase from the previous close of $71.30. During the session, prices fluctuated between an intraday low of $70.33 and a high of $71.55. Over the last 52 weeks, Brent has traded between $58.4 and $79.4.

Recent performance has been robust. With Monday’s move, Brent has climbed more than 5 percent over the past week and 9.7 percent over the past month. Year-to-date gains exceed 17 percent. However, on a longer horizon, Brent remains more than 3.5 percent below levels recorded a year ago and more than 14 percent under prices seen three years ago.

Brent Oil Futures (May) Value / Change Current price $71.44 Previous close $71.30 Daily change 0.20 percent Intraday low – high $70.33 – $71.55 52-week range $58.4 – $79.4 1-week performance More than 5 percent gain 1-month performance 9.7 percent gain Year-to-date performance More than 17 percent gain vs 1 year ago Down more than 3.5 percent vs 3 years ago Down more than 14 percent

WTI Futures: Price Action and Trend

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil Futures for April settlement moved higher by 0.24 percent, rising from a previous close of $66.48 to $66.64. During the session, WTI traded between a low of $65.46 and a high of $66.73. Over the last 52 weeks, the contract has traded within a band of $54.98 to $78.40.

On a shorter-term basis, WTI has also shown notable strength. Weekly gains stand at 4.7 percent, while advances over the past month have surpassed 9 percent. Year-to-date, the contract has appreciated close to 16 percent. Despite these recent increases, WTI remains more than 5.3 percent below prices from a year ago and almost 13 percent below levels observed three years earlier.