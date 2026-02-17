GBP/CAD slips after UK pay growth data, Canada CPI eyed

The GBP/CAD currency pair edged lower on Tuesday, after data showed that UK wage growth had been the slowest since the three months to January 2022.

Regular pay, excluding bonuses, increased 4.2% year-on-year to GBP 691 per week in the three months to December, slowing from a 4.4% surge in the preceding period, data by the Office for National Statistics showed.

At the same time, the UK unemployment rate went up to 5.2% in the three months to December from 5.1% in the previous period. It has been the highest jobless rate since the three months to February 2021.

The data added to the case for further policy easing by the Bank of England.

The BoE left its benchmark interest rate intact at 3.75% at its February 5th meeting in a narrow 5 to 4 vote, as officials weighed easing inflation pressures against risks stemming from a weakening economy.

The official UK CPI inflation numbers for January are due to be released tomorrow.

Meanwhile, market players will also be looking into Canadian CPI inflation data for January due out later today.

The median CPI inflation probably remained stable at 2.5% in January, according to market consensus.

The trimmed-mean core inflation rate, the Bank of Canada’s preferred measure of underlying inflation, probably eased to 2.6% in January from 2.7% in December.

The GBP/CAD currency pair was last down 0.19% on the day to trade at 1.8547.