JPMorgan Highlights Standout U.S. Consumer Stocks in Latest Analyst Focus List

JPMorgan’s latest U.S. Analyst Focus List highlights high-conviction consumer stocks across growth, income, value, and short strategies.

Companies on the list posted a range of updates, including index additions, dividend increases, share buybacks, and changes to guidance.

Despite economic pressure, JPMorgan sees the consumer sector as resilient, with select names showing solid earnings, sales, and strategy execution.

Overview of JPMorgan’s Consumer Sector Focus

Investing.com — JPMorgan released its latest U.S. Analyst Focus List, which features consumer sector stocks the firm ranks as its strongest ideas. The list spans growth, income, value, and short strategies. JPMorgan bases the selections on internal analyst research.

Meanwhile, the bank said the consumer sector continues to hold up in a challenging macro environment. Several companies stood out due to recent financial, operational, or strategic developments.

Selected Consumer Stocks on JPMorgan’s Focus List

Company Key Sector / Positioning Recent Highlight Albertsons Grocery and consumer staples Launched an AI shopping assistant and issued $1.5B in senior notes to refinance debt. Amer Sports Athletic and outdoor recreation Reported 30% year-over-year revenue growth and received rating upgrades. AutoZone Auto parts retail Missed fiscal Q1 2026 EPS expectations, leading to lower price targets. Best Buy Consumer electronics retail Added Dylan Jadeja to its board and received higher price targets. Burlington Stores Off-price retail Posted 1% comparable sales growth, trailing peers. Carvana Online auto retail Joined the S&P 500 and picked up new Buy ratings. Celsius Energy beverages Approved a new $300M share repurchase program. Dollar Tree Discount retail Beat Q3 sales estimates and raised full-year guidance. General Motors Automotive and EV strategy Received an upgrade from Morgan Stanley. McCormick & Company Spices and flavors Raised its dividend for the 40th straight year.

Company-by-Company Highlights

Albertsons

JPMorgan ranks Albertsons as a preferred consumer stock. The grocery chain benefits from a defensive position in essential consumer staples.

Recently, Albertsons rolled out an AI-powered shopping assistant across its websites. In addition, the company issued $1.5 billion in senior notes to refinance existing debt.

Amer Sports

Amer Sports earns a spot on the list due to strong demand for its athletic and outdoor brands.

The company delivered 30% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter. As a result, firms such as Bernstein and UBS reaffirmed positive ratings and raised price targets.

AutoZone

AutoZone serves both do-it-yourself customers and professional mechanics. This model has helped the company navigate past economic cycles.

However, first-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS fell short of expectations. Consequently, UBS, Jefferies, and BMO Capital lowered their price targets.

Best Buy

Best Buy continues to adjust its strategy as consumer electronics demand evolves.

Recently, the retailer added Riot Games CEO Dylan Jadeja to its board. Following third-quarter results, UBS and Telsey Advisory Group raised their price targets.

Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores remains a value option for cost-conscious shoppers.

That said, third-quarter comparable sales rose just 1%. Because the result lagged peers, firms such as TD Cowen and Bernstein reduced their price targets.

Carvana

Carvana continues to gain traction with its digital-first used car platform.

Recently, the company joined the S&P 500 index. In addition, Argus and UBS initiated or reiterated Buy ratings.

Celsius

Celsius stands out for its fitness-focused branding in the energy drink market.

The company approved a $300 million share repurchase program. Notably, the authorization has no expiration date.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree remains well positioned as consumers focus on value.

The retailer exceeded third-quarter sales and margin expectations. As a result, management raised full-year earnings and comparable sales guidance.

General Motors

General Motors continues to balance its EV investments with its core vehicle business.

Recently, Morgan Stanley upgraded GM to Overweight from Equalweight. The firm cited improved capital allocation as the main driver.

McCormick & Company

McCormick rounds out the list with its diversified spices and flavor portfolio.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 6.7% to $0.48 per share. This marked its 40th consecutive annual dividend increase.

JPMorgan’s Analyst Focus List as an Investor Tool

JPMorgan updates its U.S. Analyst Focus List each month. Investors often use it to assess opportunities across consumer growth, income, value, and short ideas. Overall, the list reflects stocks JPMorgan believes offer compelling risk-reward profiles.