Micron Soars as AI-Driven Memory Crunch Supercharges Outlook

Key Moments

Micron Technology shares climbed nearly 14% in premarket trading after the company issued a sharply higher second-quarter adjusted profit forecast.

Meanwhile, a global shortage of memory chips across devices and data centers has lifted prices and strengthened Micron’s earnings outlook.

Additionally, Micron raised its 2026 capital expenditure plan to $20 billion as it pivots production toward AI data center demand and high-bandwidth memory.

Market Reaction to Upbeat Profit Guidance

Micron Technology shares jumped nearly 14% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company forecast second-quarter adjusted profit well above Wall Street expectations. The stronger outlook reflects a worldwide shortage of memory chips combined with accelerating demand from artificial intelligence data centers.

As a result, tightening supply across applications ranging from smartphones to hyperscale data centers has pushed memory prices higher. This pricing momentum continues to underpin Micron’s improving profit outlook.

Analyst Commentary on the Memory Cycle

Following the earnings release, analysts highlighted a structural shift in the memory market. In particular, Morningstar pointed to an unusually strong pricing environment for Micron and its peers.

“Tight memory supply driven by immense artificial intelligence infrastructure demand is generating exceptional pricing for Micron and other memory producers,” Morningstar analysts said. “Consequently, the current upswing is creating significant shareholder value.”

Historically, memory has been a highly cyclical industry marked by sharp downturns and rapid recoveries. However, many analysts now describe the current phase as a potential supercycle. Even so, views differ on how long the upswing may last.

🚨Micron $MU earnings sparked one of the strongest post-report analyst resets in years, led by upgrades and aggressive PT hikes as firms reframe memory as an AI-driven, supply-constrained cycle rather than a traditional boom-bust.

👇Analysts’ commentary below👇 pic.twitter.com/acFoDBKLTy — TipRanks (@TipRanks) December 18, 2025

Position in High-Bandwidth Memory and AI Infrastructure

Importantly, Micron is one of only three major producers of high-bandwidth memory chips, alongside Samsung and SK Hynix. These components play a critical role in training and running generative AI models.

At the same time, Micron continues to reshape its manufacturing footprint. The company is prioritizing production for AI data centers, where demand remains strong. As part of this shift, Micron increased its 2026 capital expenditure plans to $20 billion.

Stock Performance and Valuation Impact

So far this year, Micron’s stock has risen more than 160%. By comparison, shares of Samsung and SK Hynix, both listed in South Korea, have more than doubled and tripled in value, respectively.

If premarket gains hold, Micron could add over $30 billion to its market capitalization. Therefore, the earnings-driven rally may mark another turning point in the company’s valuation.

Company Listing Region (as stated) Share Price Performance This Year Micron Technology Not specified Over 160% Samsung South Korea-listed More than doubled SK Hynix South Korea-listed More than tripled

Outlook for Supply Tightness and Capacity Allocation

Looking ahead, Micron expects memory markets to remain tight beyond 2026. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra shared this view during a conference call with investors.

Similarly, Morningstar analysts believe supply constraints could persist well into 2027, even as pricing normalizes over the longer term. J.P. Morgan analysts also forecast that the supply shortage will extend through 2027.

However, analysts caution that Micron faces a strategic balancing act. The company must allocate wafer capacity between higher-margin HBM products and lower-margin segments that serve key customers.