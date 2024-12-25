Lennox International to be listed on the S&P 500 Index

Lennox International Inc (NYSE: LII), a provider of innovative climate control solutions, said this week it had been included in the benchmark S&P 500 Index.

This achievement highlights the company’s sustained growth, innovation and dedication to delivering advanced HVACR products that prioritize comfort and efficiency.

“Joining the S&P 500 is a testament to the success of our growth strategy and the trust placed in Lennox by our stakeholders,” Lennox CEO Alok Maskara said in a press release.

“As we celebrate 130 years of industry leadership, this recognition highlights the strength of our team, the transformation of our company, and the enduring legacy of our core values: Integrity, Respect, and Excellence. This achievement would not have been reached without the dedication of our talented team. We look forward to continuing to advance innovation in our industry and drive growth.”

Stock Performance

The shares of Lennox International Inc (LII) closed 0.97% ($6.07) higher at $631.13 in New York on Tuesday, as they reversed a loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $22.483 billion.

The shares of Lennox International Inc (LII) went up 87.07% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen another 41.03% so far this year.