Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Lennox International to be listed on the S&P 500 Index

Lennox International to be listed on the S&P 500 Index

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: December 25, 2024

Lennox International Inc (NYSE: LII), a provider of innovative climate control solutions, said this week it had been included in the benchmark S&P 500 Index.

This achievement highlights the company’s sustained growth, innovation and dedication to delivering advanced HVACR products that prioritize comfort and efficiency.

“Joining the S&P 500 is a testament to the success of our growth strategy and the trust placed in Lennox by our stakeholders,” Lennox CEO Alok Maskara said in a press release.

“As we celebrate 130 years of industry leadership, this recognition highlights the strength of our team, the transformation of our company, and the enduring legacy of our core values: Integrity, Respect, and Excellence. This achievement would not have been reached without the dedication of our talented team. We look forward to continuing to advance innovation in our industry and drive growth.”

Stock Performance

The shares of Lennox International Inc (LII) closed 0.97% ($6.07) higher at $631.13 in New York on Tuesday, as they reversed a loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $22.483 billion.

The shares of Lennox International Inc (LII) went up 87.07% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen another 41.03% so far this year.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Natural gas rebounds from the largest one-day drop since May on US weather outlookNatural gas rebounds from the largest one-day drop since May on US weather outlook Natural gas advanced, rebounding from the biggest daily decline since May, as short-term weather forecasting models called for freezing cold weather conditions over most of the densely populated US areas. Chilly temperatures boost natural gas […]
  • Silver flat as subsiding inflation bolsters Fed cut caseSilver flat as subsiding inflation bolsters Fed cut case Spot Silver was little changed at the start of the week, as subsiding inflation in the US added to prospects that the Federal Reserve would deliver a rate cut later this year.Data showed last Friday that annual core PCE inflation had […]
  • Forex Market: USD/RUB forecast for MondayForex Market: USD/RUB forecast for Monday Friday’s trade saw USD/RUB within the range of 36.117-36.544. The pair closed at 36.161, losing 0.52% on a daily basis, which trimmed the weekly gain to 1.14%.Fundamental viewRussian FederationThe surplus on Russias trade balance […]
  • Forex Market: USD/PLN daily trading outlookForex Market: USD/PLN daily trading outlook Friday’s trade saw USD/PLN within the range of 3.7916-3.8320. The pair closed at 3.8066, going down 0.25% on a daily basis. It has been the 11th drop in the past 23 trading days. In weekly terms, USD/PLN added 0.96% to its value during the […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.6023-1.5867. The pair closed at 1.5977, shedding 0.16% on a daily basis.At 8:34 GMT today GBP/USD was up 0.02% for the day to trade at 1.5976. The pair held in a daily range of […]
  • Forex Market: AUD/USD trading outlook for May 30thForex Market: AUD/USD trading outlook for May 30th Friday’s trade saw AUD/USD within the range of 0.7172-0.7235. The pair closed at 0.7181, going down 0.62% on a daily basis. It has been the 12th drop in the past 22 trading days and also the sharpest one since May 18th, when the pair fell […]