Brent Crude Breaks Below $60 as Ceasefire Hopes Pressure Oil Market

Brent Crude traded under $60 per barrel this morning, its weakest level in more than seven months.

WTI settled yesterday at its lowest closing price since February 2021.

Commerzbank’s Carsten Fritsch views the recent Oil price slide as excessive given Russia’s constrained supply capacity under OPEC+.

Prices Hit Multi-Month and Multi-Year Lows

Brent Crude slipped below $60 per barrel this morning, reaching its lowest point in over seven months. At the same time, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) ended yesterday’s session at its weakest closing level since February 2021. These moves underscore the sharp shift in sentiment in the Oil market.

Contract Latest Indicated Level Reference Period for Low Brent Crude Below $60 per barrel (this morning) Lowest level in more than seven months WTI Closed at weakest level (yesterday) Lowest close since February 2021

Market Driven by Hopes of Ukraine Ceasefire and Sanctions Relief

According to Commerzbank commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch, the latest downward pressure on Oil is primarily tied to changing geopolitical expectations. Investors are reacting to renewed optimism that the war in Ukraine could come to an end in the near term, alongside prospects for an easing or possible removal of US sanctions targeting the Russian Oil sector.

Fritsch explains that these developments are seen as potentially unlocking Russian barrels that have been difficult to place in recent months. In particular, Russian Oil currently held in storage on tankers could more readily find buyers if sanctions are softened and logistical constraints ease. At the same time, expectations that mutual attacks on energy infrastructure would cease are further dampening risk premiums embedded in prices.

Commerzbank: Supply Constraints Limit Russian Output Response

Despite this shift in sentiment, Fritsch reiterates Commerzbank’s view that the market may be overestimating Russia’s ability to ramp up exports meaningfully. He notes that Russia remains bound by OPEC+ production targets and is already operating close to its capacity limits. These structural factors, in his assessment, restrict the extent to which Russian supply can grow even if sanctions are loosened.

On this basis, Fritsch argues that the current pullback in Brent and WTI appears disproportionate to the likely fundamental impact, suggesting that the recent wave of selling has driven prices down more than underlying supply dynamics would justify.

Analyst Commentary

The following remarks from Carsten Fritsch of Commerzbank frame the current market environment:

“The price of Brent Crude Oil fell below $60 per barrel this morning for the first time in more than seven months. The WTI price even closed at its lowest level since February 2021 yesterday.”

“Selling pressure is being generated by new hopes for an end to the war in Ukraine in the near future and the accompanying easing or lifting of US sanctions against the Russian Oil sector. Russian Oil stored in tankers would then find buyers more easily and the mutual attacks on energy infrastructure would cease.”

“However, we have already emphasized several times that a significant expansion of Oil supplies from Russia is unlikely because Russia is bound by OPEC+ production targets and is already producing close to its own capacity limits. Therefore, the current price weakness appears to be excessive.”