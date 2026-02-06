Crude Oil Rally Lifts Kuala Lumpur Rubber Prices

Key Moments

The Kuala Lumpur rubber market closed higher, buoyed by strength in crude oil prices.

Brent crude oil was up 1.63 per cent at US$68.59 per barrel at the time of writing.

Standard Malaysian Rubber (SMR) 20 climbed to 760.50 sen per kg, while latex-in-bulk advanced to 578.5 sen per kg by 3 pm.

Market Overview

By Engku Shariful Azni Engku Ab Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 (Bernama) – The Kuala Lumpur rubber market finished the session on a firmer note, with prices tracking the uptrend in crude oil, according to a dealer.

At the time of writing, Brent crude oil was higher by 1.63 per cent at US$68.59 per barrel, providing underlying support to rubber prices.

Currency and Demand Dynamics

The dealer noted that the weaker ringgit against the US dollar also influenced overall sentiment.

“However, further gains were capped as market sentiment remained cautious over slowing demand from China’s tyre industry ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

“This was compounded by a persistent slowdown in the electric vehicle sector amid mixed advice from regional rubber futures markets,” she told Bernama.

Price Performance at the Close

By 3 pm, key physical rubber benchmarks recorded gains.