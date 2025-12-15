Bitcoin Slips Under $90,000 as Traders Brace for Data-Heavy Week

Key Moments

Bitcoin traded 0.4% lower at $89,768.6 by 01:54 ET (06:54 GMT), remaining below the $90,000 mark.

Traders have stayed cautious ahead of key U.S. economic releases and multiple major central bank decisions.

HashKey Holdings Ltd reportedly raised HK$1.6 billion ($206 million) in a Hong Kong IPO, with demand exceeding available shares.

Bitcoin Drifts Lower Amid Cautious Market Tone

Bitcoin traded modestly lower on Monday, slipping below the $90,000 threshold as risk appetite remained muted and investors refrained from making large directional bets ahead of a dense calendar of economic data and central bank events.

The largest cryptocurrency was last seen down 0.4% at $89,768.6 by 01:54 ET (06:54 GMT), extending its recent pattern of constrained price movement.

#Bitcoin broke through the #support area on Monday and is now retesting it. The #price needs to reclaim $90,000; otherwise, the #market will turn #bearish. Let's see how the market reacts in the next couple of days. pic.twitter.com/C6AjlMmSis — Crypto VIP Signal™ (@CryptoVIPsignal) December 15, 2025

Range-Bound Trading Ahead of U.S. Data and Fed Speeches

Bitcoin has lately struggled to establish a clear trend, with market participants hesitant to build new positions before several upcoming U.S. data points that are expected to influence views on the interest rate outlook.

Investors are awaiting employment indicators, weekly jobless claims, and November inflation data, alongside December flash PMI readings, to better gauge the health of the U.S. economy.

Comments from Federal Reserve Governors Stephen Miran and Christopher J. Waller are also drawing attention, as traders look for guidance on how policymakers assess the trajectory of interest rates.

Central bank meetings scheduled this week have added another layer of caution across risk-sensitive assets. Decisions from the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England, and the European Central Bank are all due and are seen as important for broader liquidity conditions, which remain a significant driver for cryptocurrencies.

Against this backdrop, Bitcoin’s recent trading has been characterized by tight ranges and subdued momentum, mirroring the broader risk-off tone in global markets.

HashKey IPO Draws Strong Demand in Hong Kong

In a notable development for the digital asset sector, HashKey Holdings Ltd, which operates Hong Kong’s largest licensed cryptocurrency exchange, raised HK$1.6 billion ($206 million) in its initial public offering, according to a Bloomberg report on Monday.

The company reportedly sold 240.6 million shares at HK$6.68 each, near the upper end of the HK$5.95–HK$6.95 price range, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the transaction. Investor demand for the shares exceeded the amount on offer by multiple times, the report added.

Altcoins Mixed as Risk-Off Sentiment Weighs

Altcoin price action was similarly restrained on Monday, with most major tokens trading in narrow bands amid the broader risk-off environment.

Asset Move Price / Performance Detail Bitcoin -0.4% $89,768.6 by 01:54 ET (06:54 GMT) Ethereum +1% $3,141.92 XRP -0.6% $2.00

World no.2 crypto Ethereum rose 1% to $3,141.92, bucking the generally subdued tone. World no. 3 crypto XRP slipped 0.6% to $2.00.

Solana traded slightly lower, while Cardano and Polygon were little changed.

In the meme token space, both Dogecoin and $TRUMP edged down 0.5%, extending the cautious tone seen across the broader digital asset market.