Sensient Technologies announces $0.41 quarterly dividend

Written by Miroslav Marinov
| Updated: January 21, 2025

Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE: SXT), a global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and other specialty ingredients, said that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on March 3rd to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 4th 2025, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) closed 1.38% ($1.00) higher at $73.72 in New York on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $3.123 billion.

The shares of Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) went up 7.97% in 2024, compared with a 13.32% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen another 3.45% so far this year.

