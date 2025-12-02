Ripple Wins Wider MAS License as XRP Slides Toward Key $2.00 Level

Key Moments

Ripple obtained expanded approval from Singapore’s MAS to broaden services under its Major Payment Institution license.

The new permissions cover a wider set of token-based settlement options via Ripple Markets APAC Pte, including XRP, RLU﻿SD, and other digital assets.

XRP dropped 5% on Monday, moving down to test the $2.00 support level after being rejected at its 20-day EMA.

Regulatory Expansion in Singapore

Ripple announced that Singapore’s Monetary Authority (MAS) has granted the company extended regulatory approval, allowing it to enlarge the range of licensed payment services it can offer in the country.

The authorisation applies to Ripple Markets APAC Pte, the company’s Singapore subsidiary, and enhances the firm’s capacity to scale its regulated cross-border payment operations in what it considers a key hub for its Asia-Pacific strategy.

According to a statement on Monday, the new clearance permits Ripple to expand what it offers under its existing Major Payment Institution license. This includes the ability to provide a wider suite of services within Singapore’s regulated framework.

“With this expanded scope of payment activities, we can better support the institutions driving that growth by offering a broad suite of regulated payment services, bringing faster, more efficient payments to our customers,” said Fiona Murray, Ripple Vice President & Managing Director, Asia Pacific.

BIG move for Ripple 🚀 MAS just approved an expanded MPI license scope, giving @Ripple the green light to scale regulated payment services across Singapore.📲🌐 Clear rules + real utility = MASSIVE momentum for blockchain payments in APAC. pic.twitter.com/B7grNzpxit — XRP Update (@XrpUdate) December 1, 2025

Broader Token-Based Settlement Capabilities

The expanded permissions enable Ripple Markets APAC Pte to support a larger variety of token-based settlement options. These include XRP, the firm’s RLU﻿SD stablecoin, and other digital assets, all within Singapore’s regulatory perimeter.

The update also positions Ripple to offer additional payment services to banks, fintech firms, and crypto-related businesses that operate in the country’s supervised financial ecosystem.

“The Asia Pacific region leads the world in real digital asset usage, with on-chain activity up roughly 70% year-over-year. Singapore sits at the centre of that growth,” Murray added.

Ripple’s President Monica Long said that MAS continues to provide a global reference point for clear and forward-looking digital asset rules and noted that well-defined regulation helps accelerate innovation.

Long emphasised that the broadened license will support further investment in Singapore and reinforce the payments infrastructure required for fast, secure, and efficient value transfer.

XRP Price Action: Pressure at $2.00 Support

Despite the regulatory progress in Singapore, XRP fell by 5% on Monday. The decline followed a rejection near the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which had acted as a notable resistance level throughout the previous week.

The token is currently probing support around the psychologically important $2.00 level. A successful rebound from this area could set the stage for another attempt to break above the 20-day EMA. Conversely, a sustained move below $2.00 could open the door to a retest of support close to $1.60.

XRP Technical Snapshot

Indicator Current Signal / Context Price Move on Monday -5% decline Key Support Level $2.00 (psychological support) Next Support Level if $2.00 breaks Near $1.60 Main Resistance 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) Momentum Indicators RSI and Stochastic Oscillator trending downward, signaling rising bearish momentum

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator are both edging lower, highlighting an increase in downside pressure as XRP trades near a pivotal support zone.

