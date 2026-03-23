OCBC Sees Short-Term Gold Headwinds, Medium-Term Gains

Key Moments

Gold has faced selling pressure as rising global yields, higher real rates, and renewed inflation concerns trim expectations for near-term Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Outflows from gold-backed ETFs and stress-driven liquidations are adding to downside moves, even as geopolitical risks remain elevated.

OCBC strategists still project a constructive medium-term outlook, anticipating that gold will resume its uptrend despite choppy trading conditions.

Shifting Macro Drivers Pressure Gold

OCBC strategists Sim Moh Siong and Christopher Wong note that gold has recently come under pressure as global yields move higher and real rates rise, while renewed inflation worries curb expectations for imminent rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. These macro dynamics have weighed on the metal as investors reassess the policy path and inflation trajectory.

According to their analysis, investors have been cutting exposure to gold-backed exchange-traded funds, which has added to the downside in prices. They highlight that this dynamic has coincided with changing market expectations around monetary policy.

Market Behavior During Stress and Inflation Concerns

The strategists point out that gold has been vulnerable to episodes of liquidation during bouts of market stress, even though geopolitical uncertainty remains elevated. They observe that recent price action suggests the market is placing less emphasis on geopolitical-hedging flows than before.

Instead, trading behavior has been more influenced by worries that persistent inflation could push central banks toward a more hawkish stance. In particular, rising energy prices and the diminishing likelihood of near-term Fed cuts are seen as reinforcing higher real yields and supporting the USD, which in turn has been pressuring gold.

Factor Impact on Gold Rising global yields and real rates Reduce attractiveness of holding non-yielding gold Renewed inflation concerns Lower expectations for near-term Fed cuts, support stronger USD ETF outflows and stress-driven liquidation Increase selling pressure and contribute to price volatility Elevated geopolitical uncertainty Currently playing a smaller role in driving flows

Medium-Term Structure Remains Positive

Despite the current headwinds, Sim and Wong emphasize that the underlying structural picture for gold remains supportive. Their forecasts and commentary maintain a constructive medium-term view, with an expectation that the metal will ultimately re-establish its broader uptrend.

They caution, however, that in the near term gold prices may struggle to build sustained momentum, with trading conditions likely to remain choppy as markets adjust to higher yields, evolving inflation risks, and shifting expectations for central bank policy.

“Gold prices fell sharply as rising global yields and renewed inflation risks—driven by higher energy prices—reduced expectations for near-term rate cuts. Investors continued to pare back gold-backed ETF holdings, adding to the downside.”

“The metal has also been prone to bouts of liquidation during periods of market stress, even as geopolitical uncertainties remain elevated.”

“The market is trading less on geopolitical hedging flows and more on fears that stickier inflation could prompt a more hawkish central bank stance.”

“Rising energy prices and fading Fed cut expectations strengthen real yields and the USD, pressuring gold.”

“Despite the near‑term pressure, the broader structural backdrop remains supportive. We still expect gold to resume its medium‑term uptrend, though prices may struggle for sustained momentum in the near term, with trading likely to stay choppy.”