Sterling Slips as Dovish BoE Tone Weighs on Currency Performance

GBP is down 0.2%, lagging most G10 peers as North American trading opens Friday.

External factors have driven recent GBP moves, but domestic data and BoE MPC comments will regain focus next week.

Strategists expect GBP/USD to trade in a near-term range of 1.3380 to 1.3480. Key technical levels sit at the 200-day MA of 1.3393 and the 50-day MA of 1.3304.

BoE Tone and Domestic Risk Events

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is weaker, falling 0.2% and trailing most G10 currencies, according to Scotiabank Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret.

They note that GBP price action this week has been mixed and mainly reflects external market factors. Major UK economic data remains limited.

Osborne and Theoret added: “This week’s price action broadly followed external developments. Domestic risk will return next week as markets focus on industrial production, trade data, and appearances from BoE MPC members Taylor and Ramsden. So far, BoE messaging has been sparse but generally dovish, leaving questions about how close policy is to neutral rates.”

Sentiment, Risk Reversals, and Near-Term Risks

The strategists also point to changes in market sentiment as a near-term risk for GBP. They highlight movements in options markets, particularly risk reversals, as signals of investor attitudes toward downside protection.

“We see added near-term risk from shifts in sentiment. Risk reversals show signs of exhaustion, with the premium for protection against GBP weakness fading significantly over the past month,” they said.

Technical Picture and Trading Range

The technical picture for GBP/USD is mixed. The currency recently reversed after hitting a short-lived multi-month high in the mid-1.35s.

“Momentum indicators remain near neutral, with the RSI around 50. We expect GBP/USD to stay range-bound between 1.3380 and 1.3480. A break below the 200-day MA at 1.3393 could open the door to the 50-day MA at 1.3304,” the strategists noted.