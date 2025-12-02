Foresight Group Delivers Higher AUM, Revenue, and Interim Dividend in H1 FY26

Key Moments

Assets under Management increased 4% to £13.7 billion for the six months ended September 30, 2025.

Total revenue rose 11% to £81.5 million, with core EBITDA pre-SBP up 6% to £30.6 million.

The Board declared an interim dividend of 8.1 pence per share, up 9% from the prior-year period, payable on January 30, 2026.

Half-Year Financial Performance

Foresight Group Holdings Limited reported growth in key financial and operating metrics for the six months ended September 30, 2025, according to its half-year results released Tuesday.

Assets under Management (AUM) rose 4% to £13.7 billion over the six-month period. Funds under Management (FUM) increased 1% to £9.6 billion compared with the level at the end of March 2025.

Total revenue for the period advanced 11% to £81.5 million compared to the same period a year earlier. Core EBITDA pre-SBP expanded 6% to £30.6 million. The company reported that high-quality recurring revenue accounted for 86.6% of total revenue.

Metric Period / Comparison Result Assets under Management (AUM) Six months ended September 30, 2025 £13.7 billion (up 4%) Funds under Management (FUM) Versus end of March 2025 £9.6 billion (up 1%) Total revenue Year-on-year comparison £81.5 million (up 11%) Core EBITDA pre-SBP Year-on-year comparison £30.6 million (up 6%) Recurring revenue share Of total revenue 86.6%

Dividend and Capital Raising Activity

The Board approved an interim dividend of 8.1 pence per share, representing a 9% increase from the 7.4 pence per share paid in the same period last year. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on January 30, 2026, with an ex-dividend date of January 15.

During the reporting period, Foresight raised £223 million into higher margin retail vehicles. In addition, the firm secured €505 million in commitments for its Foresight Energy Infrastructure Partners II (FEIP II) fund from seven limited partners.

Operational Highlights and Regional Contributions

Foresight, which focuses on private and listed investment solutions in real assets, reported notable contributions from its Australian operations. These operations generated £3.4 million in performance fees linked to the sale of Zenith Energy at a valuation above the fund’s previous holding value.

Post-Period Developments

After the end of the reporting period, Foresight completed the first close of its 16th regional private equity fund, raising £90 million. The company also executed a partial sale of Kinetic, described as a global transport company, at a premium to its existing holding value.

Management Outlook

Executive Chairman Bernard Fairman highlighted ongoing demand for Foresight’s investment strategies, stating that the company benefited from “sustained investor appetite” for its specialist products and remains “on track to achieve our guidance to double core EBITDA pre-SBP in the five years to FY29.”