Key Moments:
- India’s foreign exchange reserves dropped by $4.9 billion to $685.73 billion last week.
- The Indian rupee advanced 0.87% against the greenback.
- India’s 10-year government bond saw its yield decrease by 2 basis points.
FX Reserves Decline Sharply
Figures published by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday showed that during the week ending May 16, India’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $4.9 billion to $685.73 billion. This marks their lowest level in five weeks and sharply contrasts the previous week’s increase of $4.5 billion.
India’s foreign exchange reserves consist of several components, including foreign currency assets, gold holdings, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), and the Reserve Tranche Position in the International Monetary Fund.
|Component
|May 16, 2025 (in million USD)
|May 09, 2025 (in million USD)
|Foreign Currency Assets
|581,652
|581,373
|Gold
|81,217
|86,337
|SDRs
|18,490
|18,532
|Reserve Tranche Position
|4,371
|4,374
|Total
|685,729
|690,617
Rupee Rebounds Sharply
The data was revealed as the rupee enjoyed one of its most successful days against the US dollar in years, which saw the USD/INR exchange rate decline by 0.86% to 85.2000. During the week, the USD/INR currency pair fluctuated, with movements resulting in the pair briefly climbing to 86.0400 as the pair continued being influenced by market reactions surrounding a ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan. However, the rupee staged a strong comeback on Friday, and today’s trading session even saw the USD/INR pair drop to 85.0810.
Debt Market Developments and Other Data
India’s 10-year government bond closed at 100.87 rupees. Its yield fell by 2 basis points to hit 6.2107% as concerns regarding the US’s own yields were offset by market anticipation regarding rate cuts and the Central Bank of India making a surplus transfer of 2.69 trillion INR ($31.55 billion). Meanwhile, the one-year overnight index swap (OIS) rates fell to 5.53%. The five-year swap rate also eased, reaching 5.63% after shedding 4 basis points.