Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) said on Tuesday that it had priced an underwritten public offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes.

The offering, which is expected to close on June 9th, includes $500 million aggregate principal amount of AMD’s 3.924% senior notes due to mature on June 1st 2032 and $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.393% senior notes due to mature on June 1st 2052.

AMD said it would use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Joint book-running managers and underwriters for the offering include Barclays Capital Inc, BofA Securities Inc, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc, Citigroup Global Markets Inc, BNY Mellon Capital Markets LLC, Standard Chartered Bank, Guzman & Company, Loop Capital Markets LLC and Stern Brothers & Co.

The shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc closed lower for a third consecutive trading session on NASDAQ on Tuesday. The stock went down 0.35% ($0.37) to $105.28, after touching an intraday low at $102.61. The latter has been a price level not seen since June 2nd ($100.78).

The shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc have retreated 26.84% so far in 2022 compared with a 12.70% loss for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).