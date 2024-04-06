Lockheed to sell UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to Greece

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) said on Friday that its Sikorsky unit had secured the sale of 35 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to the Government of Greece.

”The latest generation UH-60M Black Hawk will support the Hellenic Ministry of Defense’s ongoing modernization and will serve as a dependable helicopter for vital national and allied security missions,” Paul Lemmo, President of Sikorsky, said in a press release.

”Trusted and operated by more than 35 nations, including a growing number of NATO allies, the multi-role Black Hawk helicopter provides unmatched global interoperability, significantly increasing Greece’s deterrent capability and that of all NATO member countries.”

In addition, the agreement includes personnel training and training equipment to ensure the helicopters’ smooth integration into the Hellenic Army.

”We are honored to expand our existing partnership with the Hellenic Armed Forces with the addition of the UH-60M Black Hawk to their growing fleet,” Costas Papadopoulos, international business development director for Greece at Lockheed Martin, commented.

”The Black Hawk is the best solution for Greece’s multi-mission requirements with capabilities enhancing the nation’s effectiveness in the 21st Century Security battlespace.”

Stock Performance

The shares of Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) closed 0.30% ($1.34) higher at $455.38 in New York on Friday, as they extended the gain from the previous market session.

The security and aerospace company’s total market cap now stands at $110.823 billion.

The shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) went down 6.83% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The US defense company’s shares have edged up 0.47% so far this year.