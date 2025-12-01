Plus500 Deepens U.S. Ties With Move Into Event-Based Prediction Markets

Key Moments

Plus500 (LON: PLUS) has been selected to provide brokerage execution and clearing for the CME and FanDuel-backed FanDuel Prediction Markets platform.

The broker has also signed an exclusive deal with Topstep to manage all clearing and technology infrastructure for the Chicago-based firm’s brokerage arm and broader operations.

Plus500 reported $182.7 million in revenue in the third quarter of 2025, with non-OTC activities contributing about 15 per cent of group revenue and 18 per cent of new customers.

Plus500 Joins CME and FanDuel in Event Contract Push

Plus500 (LON: PLUS) has expanded into the rapidly growing prediction-market segment. It has become the clearing partner for the new event-based contracts platform operated by CME and FanDuel. This arrangement follows CME’s decision to partner with the online gaming company just a month earlier.

In today’s announcement, the London-listed broker confirmed it will deliver brokerage execution and clearing services for FanDuel Prediction Markets.

“It reflects our capabilities as an accredited, trusted market infrastructure provider, built on proprietary technology, regulatory expertise, and a focus on institutional collaboration,” said David Zruia, Chief Executive Officer of Plus500, on the latest deal with the American giants.

“It also shows the strength of our operational processes and our status as a global multi-asset fintech group on the international stage.”

Strategic Shift Beyond Traditional CFD Business

Plus500 has been broadening its scope beyond its core contracts for differences (CFD) franchise. The company recently entered an exclusive partnership with Topstep. Under the deal, Plus500 will manage all clearing and technology infrastructure for the Chicago-based proprietary trading firm. This includes support for its brokerage unit and broader operations.

Taken together, the FanDuel and Topstep agreements show Plus500’s intention to evolve into an infrastructure provider. These deals position the company within two fast-growing and high-demand areas of the retail-trading market.

In the third quarter of 2025, Plus500 generated $182.7 million in revenue, reflecting a decline of 2.5 per cent compared with the same period a year earlier and a 12.7 per cent drop from the prior quarter. While the firm is widely associated with offering CFDs, it is increasingly directing attention to products beyond over-the-counter (OTC) instruments.

$PLUS.L has spent the past 17 years building alternative gambling and recreation risk taking tech infrastructure. Now they're getting extremely serious on becoming a global b2b leader in this field. What is already a north to $100M a year business can become hundreds of… pic.twitter.com/33cextSRj8 — Omri Velvart (@Omri_Legacy) December 1, 2025

Metric Value Q3 2025 revenue $182.7 million Year-over-year change -2.5 per cent Quarter-over-quarter change -12.7 per cent Share of revenue from non-OTC business About 15 per cent Share of new customers from non-OTC business 18 per cent

According to the company, approximately 15 per cent of total group revenue now comes from its non-OTC activities, which also accounted for 18 per cent of new client sign-ups.

Prediction Markets Attract Established Retail Players

Demand for event-based contracts has been climbing, drawing large retail trading platforms into the sector. While this product class first gained traction on offshore, crypto-focused venues, it is now being adopted by mainstream financial players.

Robinhood disclosed that more than 9 billion event contracts have traded on its prediction market offering, with participation from over 1 million users. Kalshi, the U.S.-based issuer responsible for these contracts, reported that trading volumes in these derivatives reached $4.4 billion in October.

Technology vendors serving the CFD segment are also targeting the event contract wave. Devexperts has recently introduced a white-label prediction market solution aimed at brokers seeking to enter this area.