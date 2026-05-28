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Home » Stock Market News » KKR Opens Milan Office to Expand Italy Investment Push

KKR Opens Milan Office to Expand Italy Investment Push

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • KKR & Co plans to open a Milan office as it expands its Italian operations following major telecom and energy investments.
  • A KKR-led consortium acquired Telecom Italia’s fixed-line network for €19 billion ($22 billion) over the past two years.
  • The Milan office will oversee private equity, real assets, credit, insurance, and private wealth activities in Italy under dedicated local leadership.

New Milan Base to Support Growing Italian Strategy

KKR & Co said on Thursday it would open an office in Milan as the U.S. private equity firm looks to expand its presence in Italy after significant investments in the telecoms and energy sectors.

Over the past two years, a KKR-led consortium bought Telecom Italia’s fixed-line network for €19 billion ($22 billion), while KKR took a 30% stake in Eni’s biofuel unit Enilive for around €3.6 billion.

Scope of Operations in Italy

The firm stated that the new Milan office will oversee its Italian activities across multiple strategies, including private equity, real assets, credit and insurance. The office will also support KKR’s private wealth business in the country.

Investment / ActivitySectorDetails
Telecom Italia fixed-line networkTelecommunicationsKKR-led consortium acquisition valued at €19 billion ($22 billion) over the past two years
Enilive (biofuel unit of Eni)Energy / BiofuelsKKR acquired a 30% stake for around €3.6 billion

Leadership for the Milan Office

According to the statement, the Milan office will be headed by Marco Fontana, a partner in KKR’s infrastructure team. In addition, Nicolo Della Casa, a director in the private equity team, will oversee the firm’s private equity activities in Italy.

Currency Reference

($1 = 0.8616 euros)

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