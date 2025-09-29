Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Spot Gold extends record run on Fed easing prospects

Spot Gold extends record run on Fed easing prospects

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: September 29, 2025

Spot Gold extended its bullish run to a new all-time high of $3,818.41/oz. on Monday, underpinned by a weaker US Dollar and rising expectations the Federal Reserve will continue easing its monetary policy this year.

Annual core PCE inflation has remained steady at 2.9% in August, while annual PCE inflation has accelerated to 2.7% from 2.6% in July.

“That benign inflation print in the United States has given the markets reason to believe further Fed cuts are coming in October and December,” Capital.com analyst Kyle Rodda was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“Sentiment is very bullish and we are on track to retest another record high this week. The gold market is positioned quite long at the moment and that may be pointed to as being a reason to be cautious about future upside.”

Markets are now pricing in about an 89% chance of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in October and a 66% chance of another 25 bps cut in December.

Also boosting Gold, the US Dollar Index was last down 0.31% to 97.877.

A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced Gold more appealing to international investors holding other currencies.

Spot Gold was last up 1.48% on the day to trade at $3,815.44 per troy ounce.

Strong central bank buying, US tariff policies, potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and geopolitical uncertainty have fueled Gold’s rally to a series of record highs this year. Year-to-date, the yellow metal has surged 45.39%.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Alphabet shares close higher on Wednesday, tech giant to invest $1 billion in Africa over 5 yearsAlphabet shares close higher on Wednesday, tech giant to invest $1 billion in Africa over 5 years Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday that it intended to invest $1 billion in Africa over the upcoming five years in order to facilitate access to fast and cheaper internet service and to support the continent’s digital […]
  • BC Partners to acquire a majority stake in Madison LogicBC Partners to acquire a majority stake in Madison Logic London-based private equity company BC Partners said this week it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in Madison Logic, which provides business-to-business digital marketing services.BC Partners will acquire Madison Logic from […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.4361-1.4459. The pair closed at 1.4372, edging down 0.09% on a daily basis. It has been the 34th drop in the past 63 trading days. The daily high has been the highest level since March 21st, […]
  • Google snaps its largest European acquisition, focuses on AIGoogle snaps its largest European acquisition, focuses on AI Google has made its largest European acquisition yet with the purchase of DeepMind, an artificial intelligence start-up based in London. Technology news website Re/code, which reported news of the deal earlier, said the price was $400 million, […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlook Friday’s trade (in GMT terms) saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.2881-1.3018. The pair closed at 1.2952, rising 0.33% compared to Thursdays close. It has been the 132nd gain in the past 290 trading days and also the sharpest one since June […]
  • EUR/GBP rebounds from 25-week low on below-forecast UK CPIEUR/GBP rebounds from 25-week low on below-forecast UK CPI The EUR/GBP currency pair rebounded from a fresh 25-week low on Wednesday, after data showed UK’s consumer price inflation had not picked up in January as expected.Annual CPI inflation remained steady at 4.0% in January, while being […]