EUR/GBP Rises as Markets Cut BoE Rate Bets

Key Moments

EUR/GBP trades near 0.8675 in early European trading, with the Euro rising above 0.8650.

Meanwhile, the ECB keeps a steady rate stance, suggesting no immediate policy changes if projections stay stable.

At the same time, stronger UK GDP data reduces expectations for a February BoE rate cut.

EUR/GBP Supported by Steady ECB Outlook

EUR/GBP is firmer near 0.8675 in early European trading. It is consolidating gains above 0.8650. Investors reacted to signals from the European Central Bank (ECB). The ECB indicated it is comfortable holding rates steady for now, as long as forecasts remain on track.

In addition, the ECB has kept interest rates unchanged since it ended its rate-cutting phase in June 2025. Last month, officials said they are not in a rush to change policy again. They also stressed a “data-dependent” and “meeting-by-meeting” approach. Therefore, future decisions will depend on inflation and growth readings.

UK GDP Data Tempers Aggressive BoE Rate-Cut Bets

On the UK side, stronger data is supporting the Pound. Monthly GDP figures for November beat expectations, which has reduced bets on near-term BoE rate cuts. As a result, a move as early as February now looks less likely.

The UK economy grew by 0.3% month-on-month in November, after a 0.1% contraction in October. This outcome exceeded forecasts for a 0.1% rise. Therefore, the BoE faces less pressure to speed up policy easing.

UK Economic Indicator October November Market Expectation GDP (MoM) -0.1% 0.3% 0.1%

Upcoming UK Data in Focus for BoE Outlook

Looking ahead, traders are watching key UK data releases this week. These include labor market figures and CPI inflation. They should offer clearer insight into the BoE’s next move.

If employment and inflation readings beat forecasts, the Pound may strengthen. That is because the BoE could delay rate cuts, keeping policy tighter for longer.

Background: Pound Sterling and Monetary Policy

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the UK’s official currency. It is one of the oldest currencies in the world, dating back to 886 AD. It also ranks as the fourth most traded currency globally, accounting for about 12% of daily FX volume. The average daily trading volume is around $630 billion.

Major GBP pairs include GBP/USD (“Cable”), GBP/JPY (“Dragon”), and EUR/GBP. Cable makes up roughly 11% of FX trading, while GBP/JPY and EUR/GBP account for about 3% and 2%, respectively. The currency is issued by the Bank of England.

How BoE Decisions Influence GBP

BoE policy decisions are the main driver of Pound moves. The BoE’s mandate is price stability, with an inflation target near 2%. Therefore, it uses interest rates to control inflation.

If inflation rises, the BoE may raise rates to cool demand. This usually supports GBP, as higher yields attract foreign capital.

If inflation falls and growth slows, the BoE may cut rates. This lowers borrowing costs and encourages spending, but it can weaken GBP.

Role of Economic Data in Sterling Moves

Economic indicators such as GDP, PMIs, and employment data influence GBP expectations. Strong data tends to support the Pound, as it suggests higher rates could follow. Conversely, weak data usually pressures GBP lower.

Trade Balance and Currency Demand

The trade balance also affects Sterling. This measure shows the difference between exports and imports.

A positive trade balance usually strengthens a currency. This happens because foreign buyers must buy the currency to pay for exports. On the other hand, a negative balance can weaken the currency over time.