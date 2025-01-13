Australia job advertisements rebound in December

The number of jobs advertised in the major daily newspapers in Australia as well as on Internet sites rose 0.3% month-over-month in December, the latest data by ANZ showed.

That followed a 1.8% drop in the preceding month and implied labor market resilience amid high interest rates.

Hiring activity usually halts during December, but still, hires increased in sectors such as childcare, construction and some healthcare professions.

Christmas-exposed retail and food services sectors also performed well in December.

“While we do not foresee a sharp downswing in job adds in 2025, we do expect some softening in employment growth and a modest lift in the unemployment rate to 4.3%,” ANZ Economist Madeline Dunk commented.

The Australian Dollar was 0.35% stronger on the day against the Euro, with the EUR/AUD currency pair last trading at 1.6601.