Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Spot Silver scales new 1-month high, eyes 6% monthly gain

Spot Silver scales new 1-month high, eyes 6% monthly gain

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: August 29, 2025

Spot Silver held close to a fresh 1-month high of $39.12 on Friday and was set for an over 6% monthly advance, as investors increased bets on Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The white metal has surged on expectations that political pressure on the Federal Reserve could accelerate monetary easing.

At the annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a possible rate cut in September.

New York Fed President John Williams also said a rate cut was being considered.

And, echoing those remarks, Fed Governor Christopher Waller also flagged support for resuming rate cuts in September. Waller said he fully expected further cuts to bring policy closer to neutral.

Markets are pricing in about an 89% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut in September, compared to 82% a week ago.

Market players now awaited the US PCE inflation data later in the day for fresh clues on the Fed’s monetary policy trajectory.

Additionally, robust industrial demand continued to support Silver prices. The latest data showed that China’s solar cell exports had risen over 70% in the first half of 2025, underpinned by strong demand from India.

Spot Silver was last down 0.56% on the day to trade at $38.83 per troy ounce.

The precious metal has risen 6.24% so far in August.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News