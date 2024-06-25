Kayne Anderson BDC announces $0.40 quarterly dividend

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc (NYSE: KBDC) said on Monday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock.

The dividend will be paid on July 15th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 28th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Kayne Anderson BDC Inc (KBDC) closed with no change at $16.35 in New York on Monday, after recording a 1.21% loss in the prior market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $1.163 billion.

The Kayne Anderson BDC shares have risen 0.61% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 3 out of 5 surveyed investment analysts had rated Kayne Anderson BDC Inc’s stock as “Buy”, while 2 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $17.10, which translates into a 4.59% upside compared to the closing price on Monday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $17.50.