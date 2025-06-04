Key Moments:

The California Assembly has unanimously passed AB 1180 with a 68-0 vote.

The bill, should it be approved by the California Senate, will enable the acceptance of digital asset payments for select state fees.

Bitcoin managed to advance past $105,700 on Wednesday.

Legislative Milestone for Digital Currency in State Operations

California is moving to explore cryptocurrency integration in its financial systems following the passage of Assembly Bill 1180 (AB 1180), which allows for a pilot program enabling digital asset payments for certain state fees. Initiated by Assemblymember Avelino Valencia, the measure aims to evaluate how blockchain-based payments can function within the state’s administrative frameworks. The Assembly approved the bill unanimously in a 68-0 vote, and it now proceeds to the state Senate for further consideration.

The news coincided with a volatile trading session for Bitcoin. Although BTC dropped to $105,327 earlier, it managed to rebound and climb above the $105,700 mark.

Pilot Program Details and Oversight

AB 1180 focuses on launching a limited-scope digital payment initiative. Specifically, the pilot allows companies operating primarily in cryptocurrency to make payments for state fees using digital assets. The state’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) is going to be responsible for developing the necessary regulatory framework under the Digital Financial Assets Law (DFAL) to manage the process.

Instead of opening up digital asset payments to the general public, the legislation restricts participation to a select, regulated group of businesses. This approach not only aims to minimize initial risks but also provides an opportunity to address technical and regulatory challenges before any broader deployment.

As part of the bill’s requirements, the DFPI will have until January 1st, 2028, to present a progress report, which will include data on transaction volumes, any technological or operational issues encountered, and recommendations for potentially expanding the use of digital payments across additional government sectors.

The current version of the bill includes a termination clause, which dictates that the program will be halted on July 1st, 2031. Further extensions will be contingent on the results of the pilot’s evaluation.