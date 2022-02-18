Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Stock News   »   Orange expects to return to core profit growth this year

Orange expects to return to core profit growth this year

February 18, 2022 10:39 am

Telecom operator Orange SA (ORAN) said earlier this week it expected to return to core profit growth in 2022, after last year’s results were affected by lower returns from co-financing deals and intense competition in the Spanish market.

France’s Orange forecasts earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization after leases (EBITDAaL) to increase by between 2.5% and 3% this year, following a 0.5% decrease in 2021.

The company also forecasts cash flow from telecoms activities to exceed EUR 2.9 billion in 2022, compared with a cash flow of EUR 2.4 billion in 2021.

Orange’s total revenue went up 0.8% year-on-year to EUR 42.5 billion in 2021.

As of 10:37 GMT on Friday the shares of Orange SA were gaining 0.46% (EUR 0.05), while extending a gain from the previous session, to trade at EUR 10.98 in Paris.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News