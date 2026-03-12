USD/JPY Rally Extends as Traders Eye Key Resistance

Key Moments

USD/JPY has surged to just below 159.00, buoyed by higher U.S. yields, with intraday attention on resistance at 159.45.

UOB strategists flag deeply overbought conditions, noting that 158.55 and 158.75 serve as nearby supports for the pair.

On a multi-week to multi-month horizon, a sustained move above 159.45 could refocus markets on 160.00, while a drop below 158.00 would signal fading upside risk.

Short-Term Trading Outlook

Strategists Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia at UOB report that USD/JPY has staged a strong advance, climbing to just under 159.00 as higher U.S. yields supported the move. In the intraday context, they see potential for the pair to probe the 159.45 resistance area, but they caution that the rally is occurring under “deeply overbought” conditions, which may limit additional upside.

In their 24-hour assessment, the strategists state: “24-HOUR VIEW: Conditions are deeply overbought, but as long as 158.55 holds (minor support is at 158.75), there is room for USD to test the significant resistance level at 159.45. Given the deeply overbought conditions, a continued rise above this level appears unlikely, and the 160.00 level is also unlikely to come into view.”

Multi-Week Scenario: Watching 159.45, 160.00 and 158.00

Looking beyond the very near term, Quek and Chia note that upward momentum has strengthened over recent days. They point out that a clear break of 159.45 on a 1-3 week horizon would turn market attention toward the 160.00 level.

They add in their 1-3 week view: “1-3 WEEKS VIEW: Upward momentum has improved over the past few days, and from here, if USD breaks above 159.45, the focus will shift to 160.00. Overall, only a breach of 158.00 (‘strong support’ level previously at 157.20) would indicate that the upside risk has faded.”

Medium-Term Perspective and 2024 High

From a 1-3 month standpoint, the strategists still allow for additional gains in USD/JPY but highlight that the pace of appreciation has been subdued. They see room for the pair to move beyond 159.45, while questioning the likelihood of a more aggressive breakout.

Their medium-term comment reads: “1-3 MONTHS VIEW: There is a chance for USD/JPY to rise above 159.45; based on the lackluster upward momentum, any further advance is unlikely to threaten the 2024 high of 162.00. (dated 06 Mar 2026, 157.45).”

Key Technical Levels

The following table summarizes the main support and resistance levels highlighted by UOB strategists across different time horizons: