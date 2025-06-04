Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » ASX 200 up 0.9% as Q1 GDP Growth of 0.2% Boosts July Rate Cut Bets

ASX 200 up 0.9% as Q1 GDP Growth of 0.2% Boosts July Rate Cut Bets

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated: June 4, 2025

Key Moments:

  • Australia’s quarterly GDP expanded by just 0.2% in Q1, less than the 0.4% economists had been expecting.
  • The ASX 200 index closed at 8,541.8, just below its February peak.
  • Commonwealth Bank of Australia surpassed A$300 billion market capitalization for the first time.

Economic Slower Than Expected

According to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics released on Wednesday, Australia’s economy expanded by 0.2% in the first quarter of 2025. This marks a decline from the 0.6% reported during the previous quarter, and the figure fell short of the projected 0.4%. On an annual basis, GDP growth remained unchained from Q4 2024’s 1.3%. Just like the quarter-on-quarter performance, however, the jump did not meet expectations as analysts had forecast a 1.5% jump.

In nominal terms, the GDP advanced by 1.4%, while the terms of trade edged higher by 0.1%. Australian households also demonstrated a shift in saving habits, with the saving-to-income ratio climbing to 5.2% from the previous 3.9%.

Markets React Positively to Potential for Rates Being Slashed

The economic data fueled speculation that the Reserve Bank of Australia may act to ease monetary policy further. Interest rate swaps now imply an 82% probability of a policy rate decrease in July, 0.5% higher than the prior rate. As a result, local equities advanced, which culminated in the S&P/ASX 200 index closing with gains of 0.9% to 8,541.8 on Wednesday.

ASX up 0.9%, TradingView

In addition, financial stocks (ASX: XFJ) advanced 1%, supported by expectations of increased loan demand in a lower-rate environment. Among them, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia gained 1.38%. As per LSEG data, this allowed the CBA to become the first stock on the ASX to exceed a market capitalization of A$300 billion.

It should be noted AMP’s chief economist and head of investment strategy, Shane Oliver, cautioned that financial entities faced significant downside risks. He explained that if economic conditions deteriorated further, that could lead to a rise in loan defaults, late payments, or “bad debts.”

A climb was also achieved by consumer discretionary shares, which advanced by over 1%. JB Hi-Fi was a top performer as its stock rose around 2%. Meanwhile, shares of Lynas jumped by more than 3.2% on a warning of production delays that may result from China’s dominant role in the critical minerals supply chain. Financial services company ZIP Co Limited stood at the top of the ASX 200 by rallying 13.62%. Brickworks Limited, on the other hand, sank to the bottom due to a slump of 4.41%.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • H&M share price up, opens its first store in Australia and expands into smaller cities in ChinaH&M share price up, opens its first store in Australia and expands into smaller cities in China Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M), which is the second-largest clothing retailer in Europe, announced that it is going to make its first step on the Australian market. The opening of the companys first store in Australia is scheduled for […]
  • Yahoo’s CEO Marissa Mayer criticized by Walmart employeesYahoo’s CEO Marissa Mayer criticized by Walmart employees Walmarts critics have stated their disagreement to Marissa Mayer, the Yahoo chief executive who is one of the retailers highest profile board member. The employees gathered at the internet group’s shareholders meeting to pose some crucial […]
  • Lennox International to be listed on the S&P 500 IndexLennox International to be listed on the S&P 500 Index Lennox International Inc (NYSE: LII), a provider of innovative climate control solutions, said this week it had been included in the benchmark S&P 500 Index.This achievement highlights the company's sustained growth, innovation and […]
  • Spot Silver stabilizes near $33 after pullbackSpot Silver stabilizes near $33 after pullback Spot Silver has steadied near the $33.00 mark after recent pullback, as market players sought more clarity on US-China trade relations.US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said yesterday that many key US trade partners had made “very good” […]
  • Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Stock Price Rises 85%Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Stock Price Rises 85% In a significant move to shake up the ad tech landscape, Mediaocean has announced a deal to acquire converged TV advertising company Innovid for approximately $500 million ($3.15 per share). The acquisition, which is expected to close early […]
  • Awaiting UK consumer inflation data, GBP/USD almost unchangedAwaiting UK consumer inflation data, GBP/USD almost unchanged British pound showed a slight change in positions against US dollar, right before the official report, regarding Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the United Kingdom. Economists expect a slow down in inflation rate.British currency regained […]