Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » EUR/USD Weakens as Dollar Gains, ING Sees Downside

EUR/USD Weakens as Dollar Gains, ING Sees Downside

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • EUR/USD moved back below 1.170, with price action largely driven by renewed U.S. dollar strength.
  • ING’s Francesco Pesole highlights that easing geopolitical tariff concerns and a framework Greenland deal have supported dollar bulls.
  • ING maintains that EUR/USD could decline toward 1.1600 in the short term, with near-term downside risks seen as more likely before upcoming eurozone PMIs.

Dollar Momentum Pressures EUR/USD

EUR/USD has retreated below the 1.170 level as the U.S. dollar regains momentum, according to commentary from ING FX analyst Francesco Pesole. He notes that recent moves in the pair have been shaped primarily by shifts in dollar sentiment, with the easing of geopolitical tariff concerns playing a central role.

Pesole points to the impact of the “unwinding of tariff risk on the back of a framework Greenland deal, which is proving enough to revive some dollar bulls.” He adds that while “The USD downside risks haven’t all disappeared, … further abating of geopolitical tariff risk can favour another gentle leg lower in EUR/USD.”

Short-Term Outlook: Potential Move Toward 1.1600

ING continues to see room for additional weakness in the common currency against the dollar. Pesole states: “We still see risks extending to 1.1600 in the short term for EUR/USD.” He emphasizes that the current session may offer a more favorable setup for further downside in the pair compared with the next session.

He contrasts today’s environment with the outlook for tomorrow, when “eurozone PMIs are released and can fit the narrative of an improved eurozone macro outlook,” suggesting that incoming data could potentially provide some support for the euro or at least complicate the near-term bearish view.

Key Levels and Risk Focus

Currency Pair / FactorDetail
EUR/USD spot levelTrading below 1.170
Short-term risk levelPotential extension toward 1.1600
Main driverRenewed U.S. dollar strength and fading tariff risk following a framework Greenland deal
Upcoming eventEurozone PMIs, which may support an improved eurozone macro narrative
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Nestle share price jumps as H1 sales growth tops estimatesNestle share price jumps as H1 sales growth tops estimates Nestle SA, the worlds biggest foodmaker, reported on Thursday better-than-expected first-half sales growth that allowed it to reaffirm its 2015 outlook despite a major recall of Maggi noodles in India.The Swiss company said that sales in […]
  • Vodafone share price down, bundled products may cripple profitVodafone share price down, bundled products may cripple profit Vodafone Group PLCs CEO Vittorio Colao said that offering bundled television and broadband services may lead to declines in profit, as rivals use the same strategy to cut prices.Mr. Colao also mentioned than Vodafone may be forced to bid […]
  • EUR/USD pared gains, but still supportedEUR/USD pared gains, but still supported On Friday the euro trimmed gained positions against the US dollar in a subdued trade, but was still supported, following FED Chairman Bernankes recent testimony yesterday, which still pressured demand for the greenback.EUR/USD came off […]
  • Ascent Industries opens new corporate head officeAscent Industries opens new corporate head office Ascent Industries Co (NASDAQ: ACNT), an industrials company focused on the production and distribution of specialty chemicals and industrial tubular products, said on Tuesday that it had opened its new corporate headquarters in Schaumburg, […]
  • Oil Near One-Week HighOil Near One-Week High U.S. crude stockpiles probably have decreased by 750 000 barrels last week as refineries have increased their output, spurred by increased demand before Memorial Day. The holiday marks the american peak driving season ending in September. The […]
  • Pound lower versus US dollar on UK dataPound lower versus US dollar on UK data British pound slipped lower against the US dollar on Friday, despite relatively positive UK data, as uncertainty aroused over future moves by the Federal Reserve, regarding its stimulus.GBP/USD fell to a session low at 1.5232 at 8:46 GMT, […]