Key Moments:

Ford issued a recall for 1,075,299 vehicles in the US due to rear-view camera display issues.

Various Ford models are targeted by this recall, including the the 2021-2024 Bronco, the 2023-2024 Escape, and more.

The company’s shares fell by 0.2% during Wednesday’s pre-market session.

Massive Recall Tied to Rear-View Camera Software

Ford Motor Company is recalling 1,075,299 vehicles across the United States. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue is tied to a reported defect that may hinder the rear-view camera from functioning properly. The agency further clarified that this software issue could prevent rear-view images from displaying or could cause them to freeze or appear with delays, thereby increasing the potential risk of collisions.

The news triggered a decline in the stock’s value, extending yesterday’s losses by 0.2% as the share price hit $10.29. However, the stock is still up when examining its monthly performance. Its recent quarterly results have also been relatively positive, as its Q1 EPS hit $0.14, surpassing the forecasted loss of $0.02. Quarterly revenue also beat expectations by reaching $40.66 billion, although the figure does mark a 6.2% year-over-year decline.

Software Fix and Notification Timeline

The malfunction originates from the Accessory Protocol Interface Module (APIM), which governs features such as infotainment applications and map displays. To resolve the defect, dealerships will provide an over-the-air software update to these affected vehicles at no cost to owners.

Models affected by this recall span a broad range of Ford’s recent lineup, including the 2021-2024 Bronco, F-150, and Edge; the 2023-2024 Escape, Corsair, F-250 through F-600; and additional lines such as the 2022-2024 Expedition, 2022-2025 Transit, and the 2021-2023 Mach-E and Lincoln Nautilus. 2024’s Ranger and Mustang, along with the 2022-2024 Navigator, are also being recalled.

The NHTSA stated that owners are expected to receive their initial safety risk notification letters by June 16th. A second notification will follow once a fix is finalized, which the agency anticipates will be available during the third quarter of 2025.