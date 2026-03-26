Natural Gas Struggles Below $3 as Bears Maintain Control

Key Moments

Natural gas prices remain below the key $3 level, a widely watched psychological threshold.

Demand conditions are described as very weak, particularly in the Northern Hemisphere and the US.

Any short-term rallies are viewed as potential opportunities to sell rather than signals of a bullish reversal.

Technical Landscape Around the $3 Threshold

The natural gas market continues to trade near its recent lows, with price action fluctuating just under the $3 mark. This $3 level is characterized as a major round number that draws significant market attention and media focus.

A possible double-bottom pattern appears to be taking shape on the charts, but the overall tone remains cautious. The broader context is described as a seasonally unfavorable period for natural gas, limiting enthusiasm about a sustained upside move.

Key Technical Reference Levels

Market participants are monitoring short-lived rebounds as potential areas to reestablish or add to bearish positions. Signs of price exhaustion following brief rallies are highlighted as preferred entry points for selling.

The 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) is identified as a key technical gauge. It is described as a widely followed indicator and a potential zone where upward moves could stall, reinforcing the bearish outlook if price fails to break convincingly above it.

Indicator / Level Market Characterization Price relative to $3 Trading below a major psychological level Chart pattern Attempting to form a potential double bottom 50-day EMA Viewed as a critical resistance and selling area

Demand Conditions and Seasonal Weakness

The demand backdrop for natural gas is described as very weak, especially across the Northern Hemisphere and in the US. This soft demand environment is cited as a key reason for the lack of a meaningful recovery in prices.

Given the current seasonal phase, the market is portrayed as entering one of the weakest points of the year for natural gas, which further dampens the case for a near-term bullish turn.

Exports and Forward-Looking Considerations

Attention is also directed toward export flows from the United States to Europe. The potential impact of these exports on pricing is acknowledged as an important factor, though it is framed as a story that may become more prominent later.

As stated: “This could be a big story at one point or another.

I think that’s a story for this autumn, maybe the winter.” Until that plays out, the prevailing view remains that natural gas is likely to stay under pressure for at least the next few months.

Trading Stance: Preference for the Short Side

The current bias is firmly against taking long positions. The commentary emphasizes a strategy focused on identifying short-selling setups rather than attempting to buy dips.

As articulated: “With this, I do believe that it is a market that you are looking at for potential selling opportunities and those selling opportunities should present themselves on signs of exhaustion after a short-term rally.”

This stance is reinforced by the conclusion: “Ultimately, I have no interest whatsoever in trying to buy this market. I just look for shorting opportunities in this environment. I believe that we are a long way from another bullish run in this asset.”

Further Learning

The article notes that additional resources are available for those looking to deepen their understanding of natural gas trading strategies: “If you’d like to know more about how to trade natural gas, please visit our educational area.”