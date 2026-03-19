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Home » Forex and Currency News » GBP/USD Rises After BoE Surprises With Unanimous Hold

GBP/USD Rises After BoE Surprises With Unanimous Hold

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
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Key Moments From BoE Decision And Market Response

  • GBP/USD trades near 1.3300, up 0.28% on the day.
  • BoE keeps bank rate unchanged at 3.75% with unanimous vote.
  • Geopolitical risks and energy costs influence inflation outlook.

BoE Surprises Markets With Unanimous Rate Hold

The Bank of England left its key rate unchanged at 3.75% during the March meeting. All nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for a hold, surprising many market participants.

This decision is viewed as slightly hawkish, as some investors had expected hints of a rate cut. Rate hike expectations for later this year have risen following the announcement.

Inflation Pressures Rise Amid Energy And Geopolitical Risks

Inflation projections show potential growth to around 3% in Q2 and up to 3.5% in Q3, well above the 2% target. Rising energy costs and Middle East tensions are key drivers.

At the same time, the UK economy shows slow growth, with GDP estimated at 0.1%-0.2% in Q1. This complicates balancing inflation control with economic support.

BoE Signals Pause To Assess Energy Shock Impact

The central bank indicated a pause in the easing cycle, preferring to monitor the energy shock before making policy adjustments. Governor Andrew Bailey noted that spare economic capacity could help contain inflation.

This careful approach reflects a wait-and-see stance, emphasizing the importance of observing demand and energy-related pressures before any changes.

Fed’s Position Adds To Market Caution

The Federal Reserve also maintained its rates at 3.50%-3.75% and signaled that inflation risks remain. Chair Jerome Powell stressed that further progress is needed before considering rate cuts.

The cautious tone on both sides of the Atlantic limits strong directional moves in GBP/USD, keeping trading ranges relatively narrow.

Pound Sees Modest Support Despite Limited Volatility

The slightly hawkish surprise from the BoE, combined with stable but restrictive Fed expectations, provides modest near-term support to GBP. Geopolitical and energy uncertainties continue to influence market sentiment.

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